Bills Produce Emotional Return For Damar Hamlin Against Patriots: WATCH

The Patriots and Bills are facing off in an emotional game with notable playoff implications at Highmark Stadium.

Just six days removed from perhaps the most horrific scene a football team may endure, the Buffalo Bills earned their first game-opening kick return for a touchdown in 18 years to start Sunday’s matchup with the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

Having won the pregame coin toss, the Pats elected to defer their possession to open the second half.

Bills running back Nyheim Hines made sure to maximize his opportunity to score early.

Receiving Patriots’ kicker Nick Folk’s opening offering at the team’s own 4-yard line, Hines returned the ball 96 yards for the touchdown. The score gave the Bills a 7-0 lead with only 14 seconds removed from the game clock.

The Patriots are looking to qualify for the postseason as they prepare to face off against the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Emotions were understandably high as the Bills took the field for the first time since the startling collapse of safety Damar Hamlin during the first quarter of Buffalo’s Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite having been resuscitated twice due to cardiac arrest, Hamlin is on the road to a remarkable recovery. In a league-wide demonstration of solidarity, the Patriots and Bills will join all teams showing their love and support for Hamlin through pregame activities, as well as on-field apparel and markings.

Prior to the game, Hamlin posted the following on his social media account, showing support for his teammates.

Despite the daunting task which lay ahead, the Patriots will look to erase their deficit as time continues to tick down in the first quarter.

