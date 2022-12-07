Patriots Captain Preaching Unity in Fractured Locker Room

The New England Patriots have lost their two games. Captain David Andrews is trying to make sure they don't lose their locker room.

In the wake of defeats on the last two Thursdays - to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving and the Buffalo Bills last week - the Pats were justifiably frustrated. Players from Hunter Henry to Kendrick Bourne and even quarterback Mac Jones have expressed their dismay with the offensive production ... and even the play-calling.

Now preparing for a must-win game at the Arizona Cardinals Monday night (on a prime-time stage they flopped upon recently), the 6-6 Patriots must remain together to have any hopes of remaining in the AFC Wild Card playoff chase.

“Look, we’re 6-6, we’ve got five games left,” Andrews, the veteran center, said after Tuesday’s practice. “We can do whatever we wanna do and it can go one way or the other. I think everyone’s committed to trying to turn it around and making it go the right way. That’s all we can do. That’s what we’re gonna try to do.”

Instead of finger-pointing and playing the blame game for New England's two-game losing streak, Andrews is preaching unity as it dives into December.

“It’s the greatest team game for a reason,” Andrews said. “It’s just like when you win a Super Bowl. Everybody in the organization gets a ring, right? Not just the players, not just the coaches, not just the front office, not just the owner. Everybody that had something to do with it. That’s how it is when it’s a loss, too. It’s not one person’s fault. Everybody on the team can do better in some way or aspect. And as players, that’s what you can do - your execution, your preparation, your details, whatever it may be.”

