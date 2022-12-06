Bill Belichick Brushes Off Criticism of Patriots Play-Calling; Lost Locker Room?

FOXBORO — Baffled sometimes by what the New England Patriots are doing on offense, New England fans? Kendrick Bourne evidently is right there with you.

The Patriots receiver expressed his frustrations with the disposition of the offense after his team’s alarming home loss to the Buffalo Bills.

New England's offense has been under the microscope since the start of the offseason. Skepticism over Matt Patricia and Joe Judge having a role in the offense gave way to a season with rough performances from Mac Jones.

Granted Jones suffered a high ankle sprain and missed three games but is his second-year decline his fault or does Patricia deserve a majority of the blame?

Well, Bourne criticized play-calling in key situations, including on third downs and in the red zone.

“We just need to scheme up better,” Bourne said after the Week 13 defeat at Gillette Stadium. “We need to know what they’re doing. We need to know what they want to do on third down, you know what I mean? We’re kind of sporadic."

Bourne didn’t mention Patricia by name, but considering that the Patriots have gone from a top-10 offense to one of the NFL's worst this season, he didn’t have to. The Pats' offense ranks 20th in points per game with 20.75.

“But as we all could see, they had, what, 30 first downs? And we only had eight," Bourne said. "So something they were doing against us was working, and something we were doing against them wasn’t working. It’s just about figuring it out each week. We’ve still got life, but we need to hurry up and figure it out.”

That’s not the first time a Patriots player criticized Patricia this season.

Prior to New England's Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network included a quote from Pats wide receiver Jakobi Meyers which offered similar concerns regarding the Patriots' offense.

“As for Jakobi Meyers [as reported by NFL Media’s Mike Giardi] … he said that ‘Confidence isn’t an issue.’ But he also said, and this one stuck with me: ‘I question what the plan is sometimes and how we’re going to attack.’ … That sort of put the focus again on Matt Patricia and that offensive collaboration as they try to get it done without Josh McDaniels.”

Then of course there was the scene with Jones yelling expletives at Patricia during a heated sideline outburst last week.

Long story short, it looks like Patricia just calls plays and hopes they work and the players appear to be fed up.

That brings us to Monday morning when Bill Belichick was asked about Bourne’s remarks during a WEEI interview.

“We work through the schemes every week depending on who we play and so forth,” the Patriots head coach said during his weekly “The Greg Hill Show” appearance. “We run our schemes every week. I’m not really sure about that.”

Belichick also ended all speculation of the Patriots potentially demoting Patricia this season. So, Bourne and the rest of the players on offense must make the best of their current situation.

Even with players calling out the offensive coordinator, and New England sitting at just 6-6, there is still a path to the playoffs. Although, the Patriots need to win at least four of their final five games.

The Patriots and Cardinals are set for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Monday, Dec. 12 from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

