Jalen Mills, DeVante Parker Status Revealed: Patriots-Bengals Injury Report

Though the Patriots will return to the practice fields on Wednesday, their estimated injury report listed eight players with a designation.

FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 16 provided a bit more clarity for the New England Patriots at some key positions.

The Pats listed a total of eight players on the report as they prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, Dec. 24 at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Here is Tuesday afternoon’s full report, along with its potential implications for this matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-7)

The Patriots did not practice on Tuesday. The participation listed is estimated as if they had practiced.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Jalen Mills, Groin

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Yodny Cajuste, Calf/Back

LS Joe Cardona, Ankle

RB Damien Harris, Thigh

CB Jack Jones, Knee

WR Jakobi Meyers, Shoulder

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle

What it means for the Patriots:

Mills remaining absent (albeit in an estimated sense) is concerning, as New England’s secondary was pushed to its limit in Sunday’s 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite galant efforts from veteran Jonathan Jones and rookie Marcus Jones, the Pats coaching staff had difficulty with attempting to contain the Raiders pass-catchers, particularly in the final two defensive series. Seeing that rookie Jack Jones would have practiced on Tuesday is a positive sign for a team which will need an aggressive perimeter presence against the Bengals’ strong stable of offensive weapons.

Receiver DeVante Parker remains in concussion protocol, after missing Sunday’s matchup with the Raiders. Though he would not have practiced on Tuesday, his status for Wednesday is likely to reveal a bit more on his recovery progress, as well as his chances for suiting up against Cincinnati.

While running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) each played a memorable role in the bizarre ending to the Pats’ Week 15 loss, they were both listed as would-be limited participants for the week’s first practice.

CINCINNATI BENGALS (10-4)

The Bengals held a walk-through on Tuesday, therefore the above report is an estimation as if the team had held a full practice.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT La'el Collins, Not Injury Related (rest)

DE Sam Hubbard, Calf

DT DJ Reader, Not Injury Related (rest)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Jalen Davis, Thumb

DE Trey Hendrickson, Wrist

WR Tee Higgins, Hamstring

CB Mike Hilton, Knee

TE Hayden Hurst, Calf

WR Trent Taylor, Hamstring

CB Cam Taylor-Britt, Shoulder

What it means for the Bengals:

Defensive end Sam Hubbard is likely to miss this upcoming Christmas Eve matchup with a calf injury. Hubbard is expected to miss a ‘few weeks’ but may be able to return for the Bengals’ playoff run. The 27-year-old has compiled 33 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks and one forced fumble this season for Cincinnati.

A pair of quarterback Joe Burrow’s favorite pass catchers were limited participants in Tuesday’s walkthrough: wide receiver Tee Higgins and tight end Hayden Hurst.

Higgins leads the team with 894 receiving yards and ranks second with six touchdowns — trailing only fellow wideout Ja’Marr Chase, who has eight.

Hurst is the top tight end on the Bengals roster, having caught 48 passes for 400 yards and two scores. If Hurst is unable to suit up, reserve Mitchell Wilcox and ex-Patriot Devin Asiasi are the remaining options on the Bengals’ depth chart.

