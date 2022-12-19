Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Great Game Overshadowed By Bad Decision

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson had the best game of his career.

By now, everyone knows exactly how the New England Patriots 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders happened and has seen multiple explanations as to why the final play unfolded the way that it did.

However, while the loss was undoubtedly heartbreaking and embarrassing, the continued emergence of running back Rhamondre Stevenson is something for the Patriots to be excited about.

In the loss to the Raiders, Stevenson had a career day, rushing for a career-high 172 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, averaging an impressive 9.1 yards per carry.

His touchdown came with 3:43 left in the fourth quarter and gave the Patriots their first lead of the game, but one that would ultimately not suffice as the Raiders scored 13 unanswered while winning in improbable fashion.

Stevenson getting it going on ground was crucial for the Patriots offensive success, especially with quarterback Mac Jones struggling mightily. Jones finished the game only completing 13-of-31 passes for 112 yards with no touchdowns.

No, the Patriots aren't completely out of the playoff picture in the AFC but their path to a playoff berth got much harder with the loss. Having Stevenson in the backfield, though, allows the offense to get going even on days where Jones struggles.

As well, having a strong rushing attack is crucial come the playoffs, which Stevenson has shown he is more than capable of leading.

