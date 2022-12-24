Bah, Humbug: Patriots Being Dominated By Bengals, Trail 15-0

The little lights are not twinkling in Foxboro, as the Patriots host the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium on Christmas Eve.

FOXBORO — As Clark Griswold would say… “Worse… How can things get any worse?”

While the New England Patriots may not exactly be at the “threshold of hell” on this Christmas Eve, their stout defense is being bested by quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

The ex-LSU Tiger needed only five plays to lead his team 78 yards on Cincinnati to the end zone on their opening drive, taking advantage of a banged-up Pats’ secondary. In addition to a 17-yard gain on the ground by running back Joe Mixon, wide receiver Tee Higgins caught two passes for 48 yards, including a 39-yard grab on 2nd and 2 from their own 30-yard line. Burrow and Higgins would cap the drive with a nine-yard connection for the touchdown, giving the Bengals a 6-0 lead.

After Cincy’s defense forced a three-and-out on New England’s first offensive drive, the Bengals once again flexed their scoring muscle. Burrow and his high-powered offense traveled 59 yards on nine plays, highlighted by Burrow running for an 11-yard first down in New England territory. Wide receiver Trenton Irwin gave Cincinnati its second touchdown in as many drives, by hauling in a 23-yard reception from Burrow, putting his team on top 12-0.

Still, Cincinnati curiously left two points on the board, as kicker Evan McPherson missed both extra point attempts. His second would be negated by an unnecessary roughness penalty by defensive tackle penalty. The Bengals attempt at a successful two-point conversion was thwarted, keeping the Bengals lead at 12.

New England once again failed to convert a meaningful play on their second offensive drive. In what has been the story of the day, the Patriots once again exhibited futility when punter Michael Palardy fumbled the catch on a solid snap attempt by new long snapper Tucker Addington.

The hurried punt put the Bengals in great field position, and provided Burrow with all the ammunition he needed. The Bengals capped a 10-play, 41-yard drive with an McPherson field goal. Cincinnati has a 15-0 advantage with just over 14 minutes remaining in the half.

For the Patriots fans braving the frigid temperatures, it is a safe bet that they will be channeling their own inner “Griswold” by exclaiming “Hallelujah … Holy S—t! Where’s the Tylenol?”

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.