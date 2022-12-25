Patriots Doomed: Biggest Problem on Offense Exposed Again

While the Patriots' passing game flourished, the rushing attack floundered in a loss to the Bengals.

It was not a very merry Christmas Eve for the New England Patriots, as their valiant comeback attempt against the Cincinnati Bengals fell just short in what became a 22-18 loss.

They appeared on the verge of scoring the game-winning touchdown after getting to the Bengals' 5-yard line before a Rhamondre Stevenson fumble essentially sealed the game.

That fumble, though, was a microcosm of the Patriots' struggles. While one week Mac Jones and the passing attack struggles and the run game flourishes, the next week it is the exact opposite.

Jones finished the game against Cincinnati completing 21-of-33 passes for 240 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was efficient and while he could have possibly played better, he played well enough to win.

However, while Jones bounced back from a rough game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Rhamonde Stevenson and the rushing attack took a massive step backwards in that respect.

The Patriots only managed to rush for 61 yards as a team, with Stevenson rushing for 30 yards on 13 carries, including the crucial fumble late in the fourth quarter.

Having both a dominant ground game and passing attack is not a precursor to success or winning games exclusively, but it certainly helps. For the Patriots, until both show up in the same game, they will continue to get inconsistent offensive performances.

