Patriots at Browns Inactives: Mac Jones, Damien Harris In or Out?

The New England Patriots are set for a Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Oct 16 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

With just under an hour until the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Browns have released their lists of inactives:

Patriots Inactives :

QB Mac Jones

RB Damien Harris

LB Josh Uche

WR Nelson Agholor

CB Jonathan Jones

DT Lawrence Guy

S Joshuah Bledsoe

What it means for the Patriots:

Despite Jones’ mobility continuing to improve, New England remains committed to rookie Bailey Zappe for at least one more week. Zappe has shown admirable poise and adequate prowess in managing the Patriots offense. With New England set to ride the running game against what has been a porous Cleveland run defense, Zappe is the wise choice, allowing Jones additional rest.

Running back Damien Harris was also a limited participant, showing a slightly greater amount of ease in his movement. However, New England’s decision to promote rookie rusher Kevin Harris from their practice squad to their active roster seemed to indicate that the team expects to be without their feature back for at least Week 6, and possibly beyond. As such, second-year back Rhamondre Stevenson will take the majority of snaps, with rookies Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong spelling him on late downs and situational runs.

Guy’s absence may prove to be the most costly for New England, as he is a key cog in their run defense. Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt form a potent pair and together they've helped the Browns lead the league in rushing, averaging 192.4 yards per game. Chubb gets the bulk of the work and averages 6.1 yards per carry with 593 yards and seven touchdowns. Hunt is an excellent complement, averaging 4.3 yards per rush and adding a pair of scores. Without Guy helping to seal the interior, the Pats defensive line may be in for a long day on Sunday.

Browns Inactives :

DE Jadeveon Clowney

CB Denzel Ward

QB Kellen Mond

RB Demetric Felton

T Joe Haeg

G Drew Forbes

T Christopher Hubbard

What it means for the Browns:

Clowney’s absence will allow New England’s offensive blockers to focus on All-Pro Myles Garrett, who is dealing with shoulder, biceps and hand injuries of his own. Though he remains one of the NFL’s most feared defenders, Garrett’s job will be a bit more difficult without Clowney to challenge the protection skills of New England’s starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn.

Ward, a Pro Bowl cornerback in 2021, has struggled thus far in 2022. He has posted a 39.8 PFF grade that ranks 98th among qualified NFL cornerbacks. He has one interception, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in five games. Still, the Browns will miss Ward’s veteran field presence in Week 6. As a result, look for Zappe to test the mettle of Cleveland’s secondary, perhaps with the occasional deep shot to fellow rookie Tyquan Thornton at perimeter receiver.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here