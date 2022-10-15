Patriots at Browns: Mac Jones, Nelson Agholor: Who’s Rockin’ Roster In Cleveland?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have made a series of roster moves in advance of their Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Having been listed as ‘questionable’ on Friday’s injury and practice participation report, both wide receiver Nelson Agholor and cornerback Jonathan Jones have been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

In addition, the team announced the elevations of wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey and quarterback Garrett Gilbert from the practice squad.

Curiously absent from New England’s list of designations was quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) and running back Damien Harris (hamstring). Both players have reportedly traveled with the team to Cleveland and their respective playing situations are expected to be game time decisions.

The ‘Outs’

Agholor’s absence should be surprising, given that he was a limited participant for three consecutive practices due to a hamstring issue. Through the Pats first five games, the 29-year-old has made three starts, catching 14 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown. He played on only seven offensive snaps in New England’s 29-0 shutout win over the Detroit Lions last weekend, dropping the only pass thrown his way on what resulted in an interception. To help fill Agholor’s void, the Pats will look to rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (who was recently activated from injured reserve) and underutilized reserve Kendrick Bourne to take on additional targets.

As the team’s starting perimeter corner on the left side, Jones was also listed as limited throughout New England’s week of practices due to an ankle injury. The 29-year-old has started every game at the position, to date, logging 19 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception returned for 15 yards. Jones has been one of New England’s most reliable defenders, ranking third on the team with 259 defensive snaps. With fellow perimeter corner Jalen Mills (recently removed from the injury report with a lingering hamstring injury) expected to play, rookie Jack Jones is expected to get the start.

The ‘Ins’

It has been quite the week for Humphrey, who was released from the Pats active roster last Tuesday, only to be re-signed via their practice squad on Thursday. In five games with the Patriots, Humphrey caught two passes for 20 yards, while seeing the field for 41 percent of New England’s offensive plays.

Despite his late arrival to the team in June, the 6-4, 225-pound receiver made an immediate impact on the team — at least in preseason: appearing in all three of New England’s exhibition games, Humphrey caught a team-high 13 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown. His productivity was not the only reason he appeared to be a dark-horse roster candidate. Humphrey’s frame and blocking ability made him a potential candidate to serve as emergency depth at tight end. He should see some action in a run-blocking role against a potent Cleveland running game.

This will be Gilbert’s second game elevation during his third tour of duty with New England. He was also called-up for the team’s Week 5 win over Detroit last weekend. He originally served two seasons with the Patriots practice squads in 2014 and 2015. The 31-year-old returned to New England’s scout team in 2021, where he spent the majority of the season. Gilbert’s last significant regular-season game action came as a member of Washington in December 2021. He started one game for the team, completing 20 of 31 for 194 yards (with neither a touchdown, nor a turnover) in a 27-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Most recently, Gilbert was a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. However, he was released by Josh McDaniels’ squad when they traded for ex-Patriots backup Jarrett Stidham in May. At 6-4, 223-pounds, Gilbert has good size for the position, His experience and playing style should be a good fit within the Patriots quick passing game, whether to aid the scout team, or potentially serve as Zappe’s backup in Week 5.

The “What Ifs”

As previously indicated, failing to rule either Mac Jones or Damien Harris out for Sunday raises questions about their respective abilities to suit up for the contest.

Jones has been on the field for each of the Pats three practices this past week. It is important to note that he was wearing a brace, which has typically indicated his participation in more rigorous practice drills, than those seen during the media portion of practice. Despite showcasing much greater mobility than that of the previous week, the elevation of Gilbert seems to indicate that the team will remain committed to rookie Bailey Zappe for at least one more week.

Harris was also a limited participant, showing a slightly greater amount of ease in his movement with each passing day. However, New England’s decision to promote rookie rusher Kevin Harris from their practice squad to their active roster seems to indicate that the team expects to be without their feature back for at least Week 6, and possibly beyond.

Like Jones, Harris’ presence, or lack thereof, among the team’s inactives will be among the most-watched items leading up to Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

