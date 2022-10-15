Patriots vs. Browns Preview: Bill Belichick Milestone Watch

The New England Patriots hope the old adage, "defense travels well" hold true as they hit the road for a Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns and running back Nick Chubb.

Fresh off a 29-0 shutout win, the Patriots' defense stifled the Detroit Lions and quarterback Jared Goff to move to 2-3. New England made six stops on fourth down and registered a defensive touchdown for the second straight week. The defense will have its hands full this week trying to slow Chubb, who leads the league in rushing yards (593) and touchdowns (seven).

Pats' third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe made his first career start against Detroit after injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer. Zappe finished 17 of 21 for 188 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a 100.0 passer rating.

The Patriots may need another solid performance from Zappe, if Jones is not cleared to play against the Browns. Jones suffered a sprained ankle in Week 3 and was a limited participant in practices last week. The Patriots will also be without starting running back Damien Harris, who suffered a hamstring injury last week.

Interestingly, under coach Bill Belichick, quarterbacks are 7-1 in their first career starts. Of those eight quarterbacks is Jacoby Brissett, current Browns starting quarterback, who led the Patriots to a 27-0 win vs. Houston in his first start in 2016.

The Browns are coming off a crushing 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in which Brissett threw a costly late red zone interception. The Browns missed a game-winning field goal in moments of the game.

FUN FACT: Patriots coach Bill Belichick (323 wins including playoffs) is one win away from tying George Halas (324) for second on the NFL's all-time win list. Don Shula holds the record with 347 wins.

RECORDS: New England Patriots (2-3) vs. Cleveland Browns (2-3)

ODDS: New England is a 3-point underdog vs. the Browns.

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST

LOCATION: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, OH)

TV/RADIO: CBS/WBZ, 98.5 FM THE SPORTS HUB

THE FINAL WORD: Belichick on rookie cornerback Jack Jones and his interception in the win vs. the Lions:

“It’s a good play. It’s a tough play. Timing, jump, catch. It’s an outstanding catch and gets his feet down in bounds. I mean, he looked like a receiver doing that.”

