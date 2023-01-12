Patriots Assistant Hot Commodity On Coaching Market?

Nick Caley has reportedly emerged as a ‘name to watch’ for several vacancies of offensive coaching staffs throughout the NFL.

FOXBORO — New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley may be in for a busy offseason.

As non-playoff teams prepare to make adjustments to their coaching staffs, the longtime Pats assistant promises to be a hot commodity throughout the NFL.

In fact, an ESPN report on Wednesday identified Caley as a “name to watch” for the Houston Texans offensive coordinator position — if the Texans hire current Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach.

“Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon impressed the Texans in interviews last year and should be a strong candidate for the job again this year,” wrote ESPN’s Dan Graziano. “If he does get that job, I’ve been told one of the names to watch for his offensive coordinator is Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley, who has a connection with Texans GM Nick Caserio from Caserio’s time in New England.”

Caley is currently the Patriots longest-tenured offensive assistant. He coached at the collegiate level for 10 years before becoming part of the team’s staff in 2015. In 2017, Caley was promoted and became New England’s tight ends coach. He added to his resume in 2020, by adding the title of being the teams fullbacks coach in addition to his duties as tight ends coach.

During his time in New England, Caley has earned a solid reputation for his leadership and knowledge among his colleagues, as well as his players. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that he was rumored as a potential candidate to replace Josh McDaniels as New England’s offensive coordinator last offseason. However, head coach Bill Belichick ultimately decided to fill that void with a combination of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

Just a few days removed from the Pats’ season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, team owner and CEO Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick are reportedly in agreement that "offensive coaching reassignments" must be a part of the team's offseason plans.

Though he is highly-regarded by both Belichick and Kraft, it is uncertain as to whether Caley will factor in to the Patriots coaching staff for 2023. With his contract set for expiration in the coming days, he will likely have no shortage of suitors.

The 39-year-old was listed on NFL Media’s annual ‘Watch List’ of rising head-coaching candidates under the age 45. As a result, the former Patriots linebacker may be quite the hot commodity heading into 2023.

Joining him on the Network’s annual list were inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo (36), defensive line coach Demarcus Covington (33) and wide receivers coach Ross Douglas (27).

In addition to Houston, Caley may draw interest from the Las Vegas Raiders, led by another ex-Patriot, Josh McDaniels. The Patriots reportedly blocked McDaniels’ attempt to hire Caley for his first season in the Nevada desert last offseason. As he will no longer be bound by contractual obligations, a reunion with McDaniels remains possible for 2023.

In the meantime, the Patriots and their potentially new-look coaching staff will be taking their talents to Las Vegas to serve as mentors for the participants in the East-West Shrine Bowl, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2 at Allegiant Stadium.

