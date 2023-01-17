Patriots-Ex QB: New Roles For Jerod Mayo, Matt Patricia?

The Patriots coaching staff will boast some familiar faces in new roles for 2023.

FOXBORO — The wheels of change are apparently already in motion for the New England Patriots.

In an atypical display of transparency, the Pats issued a statement last Thursday night both confirming their intention to begin interviewing potential offensive coordinators, and to announce that they have “begun contract extension conversations” with inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo on staying with the team long term.

With the organization committed to making such significant “coaching reassignments” — primarily on offense — one ex-Pat has provided a bit of insight on the type of adjustments we can expect to see in Foxboro for 2023.

On Monday’s edition of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand, show co-host and former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak revealed what he has been hearing about the expected modifications for the Patriots coaching staff.

Jerod Mayo

With Mayo turning down requests to interview for both the defenisve coordinator job with the Cleveland Browns, and the head coaching job for the Carolina Panthers, his return to New England appeared to be a foregone conclusion. It also became clear that he would have a notable incentive to keep him in New England. According to Zolak’s report, Mayo will be given the title of “assistant head coach” after signing his expected Patriots contract extension.

Mayo, who has been the Patriots inside linebackers coach for the past four seasons, also carried out the duties of an unofficial co-defensive coordinator alongside outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick.

While Mayo’s promotion is impressive, it is not unprecedented under head coach Bill Belichick. The 70-year-old employed legendary offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia as ‘assistant head coach’ from 2000 (Belichick’s first year as ‘HC of the NEP’) until his initial retirement in 2014.

Naturally, the question on everyone’s mind is whether Mayo’s new title may be a precursor to his installation as Belichick’s initial successor.

According to Zolak, it is certainly possible.

“I don’t think it’s just the title,” Zolak said of Mayo. “I think you actually got to put more in charge, you know, as far as you got to see the way you’re going to run all three groups here just in case something would happen to me. You’re the next guy. You’re my hand-picked next guy in charge. That’s the way this thing’s going to go. …

“I think this is keeping him around to be the next guy when Bill is done. I think that’s where this is headed. Read the room. Not saying I know anything or anything, but I just think it’s a natural progression. And I think you’ve obviously made him enough of an offer with a wink without putting on paper, you’re the next guy.”

Matt Patricia

As the Pats begin their search for a new offensive coordinator, many have overtly speculated on the ripple effect it may have on Patricia’s role moving forward. Per Zolak’s sources, the 48-year-old will be “moving upstairs” into an advisory position similar to the one he held in 2021. To the delight of a large section of the Pats fan base, Patricia will neither be calling plays, nor coaching the offensive line next season.

While Zolak did not rule out a potential advisory role to the coaches on the sidelines, he will no longer be a full-time option in either capacity. Though it is assumed that New England’s new OC will have a say in choosing his subordinate assistants, Billy Yates (who was the team’s assistant O-line coach under Patricia this season) may get priority consideration for the position.

“You could still do that,” Zolak said. “Matt’s at practice regardless whether he’s upstairs or down. If he’s sitting there talking to Billy and the line, what’s the big f—ing deal? He’s not calling the plays.”

Joe Judge

Despite joining Patricia in the failed coordinator-by-committee experiment of 2022, Judge is also expected to undergo a job change for the upcoming year. After coaching Mac Jones and the Patriots’ quarterbacks this season, Judge will return to familiar role as special teams coordinator, per Zolak’s intel. As such, he is expected to replace Cam Achord, who will reportedly be demoted to special teams assistant. Achord was expected to be either dismissed or (at least) reassigned after a subpar performance for the unit, which raked last in the NFL in DVOA, per Football Outsiders.

Though his struggles as quarterbacks coach were well-documented, Judge should be a successful choice to right the special teams’ ship in New England. He served as the Patriots’ special teams coordinator from 2015-19 before leaving to become head coach of the New York Giants.

Nick Caley

Though he is highly-regarded by both Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft, New England’s longest-tenured assistant coach is considered to be on the move.

“I think Nick Caley is gone,” Zolak said.

Though the former Pats quarterback was cautious to advise that his return has not been ruled out, he will likely have no shortage of enticing suitors with his contract set for expiration in the coming days,

Caley will reportedly interview for the New York Jets’ offensive coordinator vacancy.

