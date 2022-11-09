Simply Strange: Belichick Explains Benching Patriots Rookie

Cole Strange was supposed to pave the way for the New England Patriots' offensive future. Alas for Foxboro and the Chattanooga alum, Strange's present has seen its share of challenges.

Though New England (5-4) has generated some offensive traction in recent weeks, thanks primarily to the efforts of newly-minted top rusher Rhamondre Stevenson, Strange's progress ... or lack thereof ... has been a cause for concern. Forced to face Quinnen Williams and DeForest Buckner in the respective wins over the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts, Strange has been replaced by Isaiah Wynn, whose own cloudy future necessitated the former Moc's arrival at 29th overall last spring in the first place.

The notoriously hard-to-please Belichick was supportive of Strange when addressing his struggles as the Patriots go into their bye week.

"I think Cole's a good player," Belichick declared. "He's going to be a better player as he gains experience and learns how to play in the league."

Strange himself has likewise kept faith alive, reveling in the thrill of consecutive victories that have thrust New England back into playoff contention and self-diagnosing the issues that have appeared to surface since David Andrews was lost to injury.

"It’s just some fundamental stuff I need to correct, which I will,” Strange said. "I just need to keep working on the fundamentals. I think it really boils down to that. Just simple stuff.”

While some saw Strange, emerging from Chattanooga of Football Championship Subdivision (formerly known as Division I-AA) as a curious, especially in the draft's premier round, the Patriots still appear to believe in his potential foretold by Mocs head coach Rusty Wright last spring.

"He will be ‘New England-Blue Collar’ right away,” Wright told Patriots Country shortly after Strange's arrival. “Cole is going to work like crazy. He’ll see the play through. He’ll finish his blocks and he may even get into some fights during games, but he’s going to be someone that [Patriots fans} will look at and say ‘we don't have to worry about that spot for a number of years."

Veteran James Ferentz certainly sees no issue with the way that Strange has conducted himself off the field despite some early struggles.

“He’s in here early, he stays late, he does what he’s coached to do," Ferentz said. "My only advice, and I shared this with Cole, is I’m proud of the way he conducts himself as a pro. Sometimes things happen, and you’ve just got to be mentally tough to weather some storms, but Cole’s future is nothing but bright.”

The Patriots return to action on Nov. 20, when they face the Jets for a rematch at Gillette Stadium.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here