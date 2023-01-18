Patriots' 2022 Rookie Class Gets High Grade

Their freshman campaign ended in heartbreak, but the New England Patriots' draft class had one of the most productive seasons in football.

The kids are all right, at least in New England.

An analytical study published on ESPN determined that the New England Patriots' 2022 draft class was the ninth-most productive during the regular season. The rankings took only the rookies' freshman year endeavors - not future projections - into account using a determination of "how many points (estimated) that (a) player either earned for his offense or saved for his defense."

The Patriots' youthful production was headlined by the idea of keeping up with the (unrelated) Joneses: third-round choice Marcus Jones was drafted as a cornerback but was lauded for his ability to score touchdowns from literally every side of the ball (offense, defense, special teams). Further praise was bestowed to a more traditional defender in Jack Jones, as the day three selection was named the Patriots' most valuable rookie based on analytical categories.

"The most valuable rookie, according to (statistical service Sports Infor Solutions) total points, was the other cornerback Jones, fourth-rounder Jack," the rankings' New England blurb declares. "He allowed just a 45 percent completion rate in coverage and had two picks in 13 games."

The Patriots' offensive newcomers get some praise as well despite falling short of creating a playoff streak this season: full-year starter Cole Strange made up for a "dismal" run block win rate by ranking 14th in the pass category. Jack Jones' fellow fourth-rounder Bailey Zappe gets credit for "(spurring) a bit of a quarterback controversy" while receiver Tyquan Thornton and rushers Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. get credit for their "small contributions."

ESPN's list is topped by a Seattle Seahawks group propelled by one of the NFL's interception leaders (Tariq Woolen) as well as one of its top rushers (Kenneth Walker II). The Patriots' AFC East rivals, the New York Jets, are in the runner-up spot, while Kansas City, Tennessee, and Houston round out the top five.

