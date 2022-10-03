Patriots-Packers Notebook: Rookies Zappe, Jones Show Poise and Promise

Though the New England Patriots may not have much affection for moral victories, they were able to pry some positives from their 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, a fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky, played the majority of the game after starter Brian Hoyer left with a head injury. Ironically, Hoyer was making his first start since 2020 in place of incumbent starter Mac Jones. The Alabama product injured his left ankle during last weekend's 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

After a bit of a shaky start, Zappe settled down. He led the Patriots on consecutive scoring drives in the third quarter, including his first career touchdown pass; a 25-yard strike to receiver DeVante Parker. Zappe finished the day completing 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and the aforementioned touchdown.

Still, Packers kicker Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, allowing the Packers to hold on for the victory. Green Bay improved to 3-1 on the season, while the Patriots dropped to 1-3.

As New England looks to rebound from their second straight loss, here is a deeper dive into how the action on the field unfolded.

Offense Observations:

Despite falling short of the victory in his debut, Zappe deserves significant credit for demonstrating poise, especially down the stretch. Still, New England gained a deeper moral victory by discovering their most potentially effective style of offensive operation. Rather than attempting to utilize the spread, New England opted to go big, while sparingly incorporating play action when necessary. In limiting Zappe’s drop backs, the Patriots runners and pass-catchers were able to find a rhythm. Whether it be Jones, Zappe or Hoyer, the Pats’ quarterbacks should find similar success in this type of game plan moving forward.

The Patriots running game used both sound vision and field awareness to test a Green Bay run defense which entered Sunday’s contest allowing an average of nearly five yards-per-carry. Running back Damien Harris carried the ball 18 times for 86 yards, cutting back for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that gave the Patriots a 24-17 lead. Second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson added 66 yards on 14 attempts, to go with four catches for 23 yards.

Along with the incorporation of more gap reads and pulling guards into their offensive blocking schemes, the Pats running game also mixed in a notable amount of outside zone. They received a huge boost from reserve tackle Marcus Cannon, who took over for struggling starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn in the third quarter. Wynn had difficulty with attempting to contain Green Bay’s wide rushes, leading to two costly sacks by Packers’ linebackers Rashan Gary. He was also whistled for two penalties. Cannon’s effectiveness in his role may make things interesting for New England during the week ahead when determining their optimal offensive line alignments.

Defense Observations:

With defensive tackle Lawrence Guy out due to a shoulder injury, New England attempted to stop Green Bay’s running game with a defensive line consisting of Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore and Deatrich Wise Jr. as the starters, along with linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley, Mack Wilson, Jahlani Tavai, and Raekwon McMillan providing back up. However, the Packers potent rushing duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon averaged 8.2 yards per carry in the first quarter alone. They combined to total 183 rushing yards through 33 attempts, while facing a large amount of the Pats’ base defense. In short, New England may continue to have difficulty in containing the run without Guy’s presence moving forward.

In addition to Zappe, the Patriots 2022 rookie class produced another pleasant surprise in cornerback Jack Jones. Starting in place of the injured Jalen Mills, Jones forced and recovered a fumble by Packers’ wideout Romeo Doubs in the first quarter to give the Patriots a first down at the 50-yard line. Later in the second quarter he intercepted a pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown. It was only the second time in 3,511 pass attempts that Rodgers has had an interception returned for a touchdown at Lambeau Field. The Patriots returned three interceptions for touchdowns on the season, thus far. .

New England’s corps of linebackers enjoyed a mostly solid day, paced by team captain Ja’Whaun bentley who led the team with nine tackles. Still, the standout at the position continues to be Matthew Judon, who logged five tackles and a seven-yard sack of Rodgers in the first quarter. Judon has registered a sack in each of the first four games. He is just the second New England player to start a season with at least one sack in each of the first four games to start a season. Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett began the 1986 season with one sack in each of the first four games.

Injury Watch:

After suffering a head injury midway through the first quarter, Hoyer was promptly ruled out for the remainder of the game. He will continue to be evaluated over the next few days

In addition to losing Hoyer, tight end Jonnu Smith limped into the locker room, after suffering an ankle injury in the latter stages of the second quarter. The team originally designated him as questionable to return, before ruling him out early in the second half.

Up Next:

The Patriots return home to the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium as they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct. 9. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. from Foxboro.

