Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Gets First TD Pass: WATCH

It has not been the easiest of times for New England Patriots quarterbacks, as of late.

With incumbent starter Mac Jones continuing to recover from a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 4, primary backup Brian Hoyer got the nod for New England’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

However, Hoyer would only last for two offensive series before leaving the game with a head injury.

Enter Patriots quarterback rookie Bailey Zappe.

Making his pro debut in what could only be described as a ‘trial by fire,’ Zappe earned his first NFL touchdown on a 25-yard pass to Pats receiver DeVante Parker. The scoring strike gave the Pats a 17-14 lead.

The Western Kentucky product was selected 137th overall by the Pats in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Facing a stout Green Bay defense, Zappe finished the first half by completing six of 10 passes for 31 yards, along with a fumble following a sack from Green Bay linebacker Rashan Gary.

However, Zappe has settled down in the second half. Like Hoyer, he is a strong logistical fit within New England’s style. Zappe is similar to both he and Jones, in that he has a quick release and is an accurate, short-to-intermediate passer when throwing in rhythm. He has been moving well within the pocket and demonstrates a good eye for recognizing pressure.

After Green Bay tied the game at 17 with a field goal on the ensuing drive, Zappe led the Pats on a seven-play, 66-yard drive, highlighted by a 21-yard connection with Nelson Agholor on 2nd and 8 from the Green Bay 30-yard line. Behind some savvy running from rusher Rhamondre Stevenson, Zappe handed to ball to feature back Damien Harris for the five-yard touchdown; giving New England a 24-17 lead with just over 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

