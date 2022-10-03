Patriots-Packers Snap Counts: Bailey Zappe Top QB; Keeping Up With Rookie Joneses

Following their 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 at Lambeau Field, the New England Patriots continue to take stock of their performance on both sides of the ball.

Despite an encouraging debut from rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, there are plenty of areas in which the Pats will seek improvement. While game-film analysis will be the main focus, a look at playing time may assist the team in helping devise effective strategies moving forward.

Here is a look at the Patriots offensive snap counts, along with some possible insight on New England’s future game-planning.

Offensive Snaps

On offense, the Pats overall snap count was 58 against the Packers.

After taking only 15 snaps over the Patriots first two offensive series, starter Brian Hoyer was forced to leave the game due to a head injury. Zappe played on the remaining 74 percent of New England’s offensive plays. The Western Kentucky product completed 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards.

While the offensive line’s starting five has gone the distance for much of the season to date, only four of five played 100 percent of the Pats' snaps on offense. Practice squad elevation Marcus Cannon (25 snaps) spelled starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn (48 snaps) in the third quarter as the top player at the position, after Wynn yielded two sacks, and was whistled for two penalties. Cannon also saw additional snaps by occasionally reporting as an eligible receiver in some jumbo looks throughout the game. The veteran’s performance may make him a fixture on New England’s offensive line, especially with reserve swing tackle Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.

The Pats utilized four receivers with top wideout Jakobi Meyers on the shelf for Week 4. DeVante Parker led all wideouts by taking 56 offensive snaps, and was on the receiving end of Zappe’s first NFL touchdown pass. Nelson Agholor (38 snaps ) and Lil’Jordan Humphrey (31 snaps) were also among Zappe’s regular pass-catching targets, while Kendrick Bourne (26 snaps) saw action as a situational receiver and periodic option in the jet sweep.

The rushing tandem of Rhamondre Stevenson (32 snaps) and Damien Harris (26 snaps) was once again featured in New England’s offensive game plan. Along with the incorporation of more gap reads and pulling guards into their offensive blocking schemes, the Pats running game also mixed in a notable amount of outside zone. Despite being active against Green Bay, rookie Pierre Strong did not see any offensive snaps.

Tight End Jonnu Smith was limited to 17 plays on offense, after suffering an ankle injury in the latter stages of the second quarter. Conversely, Hunter Henry saw the field for 84 percent of the Pats snaps. While Smith did not log any receptions, Henry caught only two passes (on four targets) for 13 yards, as the tight end position continues to be the forgotten part of New England’s offensive repertoire.

Defensive Snaps

On defense, the Pats overall snap count was 73 against the Packers.

With incumbent starter Jalen Mills out while dealing with a hamstring injury, rookie cornerback Jack Jones got the start in his stead. Though veteran Jonathan Jones was one of only two Patriots to play all 73 defensive snaps, the Arizona State product was New England’s standout performer in Week 4. Playing only one fewer snap than his counterpart (72 snaps), the rookie logged seven total tackles, one pass break-up, a forced fumble (which he also recovered) and one interception returned for a touchdown. As such, Jones shattered his previous-high in playing time of 26 snaps from Week 3.

Team captain Ja’Whaun Bentley led all linebackers by contributing on 68 defensive snaps. He also led the team with nine tackles. Matthew Judon (57 snaps) collected five tackles, as well as a seven-yard sack of Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter Sunday also marked a season-high for Jahlani Tavai (55 snaps), more than doubling his total of 20 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Still, New England’s corps of linebackers have struggled to assist their run defense. As a result, the Pats have reportedly agreed to re-enlist the services of veteran linebacker Jamie Collins. With Collins’ wealth of experience in the Pats’ defensive schemes, it is possible that he sees the field as soon as Week 5; in which the Pats coincidentally are set to take on another of his former teams, the Detroit Lions

Conspicuously absent from the Patriots defensive snap chart was rookie cornerback Marcus Jones. However, he was a key contributor for the Pats in Week 4. Though Myles Bryant has been New England’s top option in the slot (40 snaps), Jones saw the field for 10 special teams snaps. The rookie out of Houston appears poised to take on the primary return duties. He returned two punts for 49 yards (avg. 24.5) and four kicks for 111 yards (avg. 27.8) against the Packers coverage units.

