New England Homecoming vs. Patriots For Colts DE: Paye It Forward

FOXBORO — Indianapolis Colts’ defensive end Kwity Paye might be playing his professional football in the Hoosier State, but he has a great deal of New England in his heart.

In fact, his sizable love for football was cultivated in the smallest state in the union.

Paye and the Colts are set to take on the New England Patriots, in a Week 9 matchup on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

For Paye, it will be a pseudo-homecoming.

When he was just six months old, Paye’s mother Agnes (seeking refuge during the first Liberian Civil War) emigrated to the United States from Guinea with him and his brother. The family settled in Providence, Rhode Island, where the Paye brothers developed an affinity for the game of football. Agnes helped cultivate their interest in the sport, by signing her sons up to play at the Boys & Girls Club in Providence.

As he continued to excel as a youth on the gridiron, Paye chose to attend Bishop Hendricken High School in Warwick, Rhode Island. The perennial high-school football powerhouse was the perfect environment to help mold him into an elite athlete. Playing running back and defensive end, he was named Rhode Island's Gatorade Football Player of the Year as a senior in 2016.

Originally, it appeared that Paye would remain in New England throughout his collegiate career, as well.

Having initially pledged to play his college football at Boston College, he later chose to attend the University of Michigan. As a Wolverine, Paye would become one of the country’s most prominent defensive prospects, earning Second-Team All Big Ten honors in 2019 and 2020.

Paye’s lifelong dream was realized when he was drafted 21st overall by Indianapolis in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. After a bit of a slow start to his pro tenure, the 23-year-old has made an impact on a Colts’ defense that is among the most complete units in the NFL. In his 20 career games with the team, Paye has compiled 28 tackles, seven sacks and one forced fumble.

Unfortunately, Paye suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 5 versus the Denver Broncos, nearly derailing his first professional visit to Foxboro. At the time, he was leading the team in sacks (3), tackles-for-loss (5) and quarterback hits (5), in addition to making 16 tackles. Having been forced to miss Indianapolis’ past three games, the Colts have relied on defensive ends Tyquan Lewis (who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week due to a torn patellar tendon) Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo, opposite Yannick Ngakoue.

However, Paye was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, paving the way for his being active for Sunday’s game. As such, his presence will certainly command the attention of New England’s offensive blockers. At 6-3, 265 pounds, Paye has a great blend of size, speed and strength. He is at his best playing on the outside. However, he is capable of moving all around the Colts’ defensive front, matching up with both tackles and guards. During his days at Michigan, he has even aligned head-up over the center. As a result, New England’s lineman will have their hands full in trying to keep him away from Pats quarterback Mac Jones.

In last week’s 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Colts struggled to make stops on third and fourth downs. Paye’s return should potentially allow both he and Ngakoue to come off the edge and dial-up pressure. Providing a strong, consistent pass rush can throw off the Patriots offensive rhythm and force Jones into throw-aways or bad decisions. As a result, Paye could pay dividends for a Colts’ defense in need of a spark.

In addition, Paye can also be an effective spread run defender. With the Pats likely to establish the run game, their tight ends and receivers will be asked to serve as run blockers to find success. Against the run, Paye is effective at stopping tight ends at the point of attack and can close in a hurry from the back side. The Pats may look to utilize running back Damien Harris, tight end Jonnu Smith and lineman Marcus Cannon (aligning as a tight end, or potential sixth lineman) in an attempt to neutralize Paye’s place in the Colts’ run defense.

While his athletic prowess is impressive, Paye’s work ethic and determination is truly what sets him apart from his peers. It is a resolve which he learned growing up in New England while watching his mother provide for both him and his brother. Agnes Paye worked hard to help pay her son’s tuition for attending the parochial Bishop Hendricken. As motivation to adequately show his appreciation, Paye promised his mother not only would he obtain a full college scholarship, but also that his being drafted into the NFL would ensure that she would not have to work again.

Not only did he make good on that promise, his spirit of generosity and altruism continues to be felt in the New England area, where he remains active in numerous charitable causes in his home state, especially at his alma mater.

In turn, Paye’s determination now leads him to pursue his goals on the football field. While his professional journey has led him away from New England, specifically to one of the region's most-hated rivals, Paye reminds all New Englanders that there is value in rooting beyond the rivalry.

The Patriots are cognizant of the impact which Paye may have in this game. As such, expect the Pats offensive blockers to be prepared to face a smart, skilled player with a resolution to win, no matter the odds.

Apparently, Kwity Paye still has some New England in him, after all.

