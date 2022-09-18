Unsung Hero: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Keys Win Over Steelers

FOXBORO — On an afternoon where points were hard to come by for the New England Patriots, they pulled off a 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the victory, the Patriots improve to 1-1 on the season.

Both Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers really stood out on offense, but only one of them proved to be Mac Jones’ go-to guy on crucial plays: Meyers.

For the most part, whenever the Patriots needed a big play, Meyers stepped up and silenced the crowd. He did his best Julian Edelman impression, coming up with a number of third and long catches.

For example, on a third-and-nine play in the fourth quarter, Jones hit Meyers for a 15-yard completion to extend the drive.

Meyers finished the game with nine catches for 95 yards. Agholor finished with six catches for 105 yards. It was easily Agholor's best game as a Patriot. Together they combined for over 205 yards on offense.

Meyer's stellar performance comes after he made headlines for sharing a concerning quote in regards to New England's offense.

"I question what the plan is sometimes and how we're going to attack," Meyers said, according to a report by NFL Network.

Those comments are not only concerning but also surprising. Mainly because we never hear a player publicly share such concerns.

But maybe the comments were a good thing? The offense certainly looked better today than it did a week ago down in Miami. There are still some aspects of the offense that needs to be cleaned up, but seeing both Agholor and Meyers have breakout games is certainly encouraging.

