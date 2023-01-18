Patriots Target Justin Jefferson's Position Coach with Vikings for Offensive Coordinator Interview

Keenan McCardell played for Bill Belichick in Cleveland in the early 1990s.

The New England Patriots have a target in their search for a new offensive coordinator.

If only Minnesota Vikings' receivers coach Keenan McCardell could bring Justin Jefferson with him.

Commencing a process that both owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick agree is necessary to help get the Pats back in the playoffs, the team requested permission Monday to interview McCardell for the opening.

While former Pats' assistant Bill O'Brien is still thought to be the leading candidate, the 53-year-old McCardell brings a favorable resume to the table. During a 17-year career at receiver in which he won Super Bowls with Washington (1991) and Tampa Bay (2002), McCardell also spent time playing for Belichick with the Cleveland Browns in the early 1990s.

His coaching career includes stops at Washington, the University of Maryland, Jacksonville and, for the last two seasons, with the Vikings. In Minnesota he's coached Jefferson, who in 2022 led the NFL in receptions and yards and has become one of the league's premiere targets.

While Jefferson this season amassed 128 catches and 1,809 yards, New England was void of a big-play receiver. The Pats' top three receivers - Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne - barely matched Jefferson, with a combined 133 catches and 1,777 yards.

In a league demanding efficient offense and high scoring, New England only topped 30 points once in 17 games. Five of last weekend's Wild Card winners scored at least 31 points.

When the Patriots hire a new offensive coordinator, priority No. 1 will be getting quarterback Mac Jones back on track.

After a rookie season in which he led the Pats to the playoffs and made the Pro Bowl, he drastically regressed in 2022. An ankle injury contributed to his spotty performance. As did the unimaginative and predictable play-calling of de facto offensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

When pressured, Jones was one in bottom 10 of NFL quarterbacks in terms of completion percentage and positive plays. Despite missing three games he threw 11 interceptions, including three in the season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 18.

