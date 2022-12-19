Patriots Stevenson, Meyers Spark Offense, Take 24-17 Lead Over Raiders: WATCH

The Patriots have taken a late-game lead in what has become an exciting matchup in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

While the New England Patriots offense has largely sleepwalked through their Week 15 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, they picked the perfect time to come alive.

In fact, they did so thanks to the talents of a pair of players whose status remained in question until kickoff.

To secure their first offensive touchdown of the afternoon, New England turned to their two most reliable skill players. Quarterback Mac Jones utilized the seam to find receiver Jakobi Meyers for a 39-yard catch-and-run deep into Las Vegas territory. On the ensuing play, running back Rhamondre Stevenson broke a tackle to rush 34 yards to the end zone for the touchdown.

New England then added a two-point conversion as Jones lofted one to Meyers in the end zone.

Both Stevenson (ankle) and Meyers (concussion) were active for this matchup, after missing some practice time throughout the week with their respective injuries.

New England had put their previous points on the board with three field goals from kicker Nick Folk, as well as a pick-six from safety Kyle Dugger in the third quarter.

The late game heroics gave the Patriots a 24-17 lead with the two minute warning approaching.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.