Patriots-Raiders Injury Report: Rhamondre Stevenson, DeVante Parker Status?

New England lists 10 players on its initial practice report, in anticipation of their Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 15 revealed some problematic absences for the New England Patriots. However, it also yielded one big return.

With coach Bill Belichick and the Pats electing to practice at the University of Arizona before making their way to the Nevada desert, they listed a total of 10 players on the report as they prepare to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV.

Here is Wednesday afternoon’s full report, along with its potential implications for this Week 15 matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Jack Jones, Knee

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle

OL Isaiah Wynn, Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

T Yodny Cajuste, Calf/Back

LS Joe Cardona, Ankle

RB Damien Harris, Thigh

WR Jakobi Meyers, Concussion

CB Jalen Mills, Groin

What it means for New England:

Wide receiver DeVante Parker (head), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and rookie cornerback Jack Jones were all absent on Wednesday. Both Parker and Stevenson left the game in the first quarter. Parker was ruled out during the second quarter after his controversial exit, while Stevenson made a brief return before being ruled out in the third quarter. Jones also suffered a knee injury and was ruled out in the second quarter.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore was present for the start of practice, opening his 21-day window for activation from injured reserve. In accordance with his designation, Barmore became eligible to resume practice on Wednesday after missing the last four games with a knee injury.

In addition, punter Jake Bailey (back) was also spotted with the team, commencing his clock for removal from IR, as well. In Bailey’s stead, punter Michael Palardy has assumed the punting duties, along with kickoffs.

Though Meyers has yet to be cleared from concussion protocol, he was present for practice in a limited capacity. His return signifies that he continues to progress through the protocol and his status will continued to be monitored throughout the week.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (5-8)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

G Alex Bars, Knee

CB Rock Ya-Sin, Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Andrew Billings, Fibula

G/T Jermaine Eluemunor, Oblique / Wrist

RB Josh Jacobs, Quad / Hand

G Dylan Parham, Knee

LB Denzel Perryman, Hip

CB Sam Webb, Illness

What it means for Las Vegas:

The Raiders opened a pair of return from IR windows of their own on Wednesday, when tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow returned to practice.

Waller has missed the Raiders' last five games due to a hamstring injury, after previously missing most of the summer with a similar issue.

Renfrow, meanwhile, has played just six games this year, missing time with a concussion and now returning from separate rib and hamstring injuries.

Though coach Josh McDaniels has yet to confirm whether Waller or Renfrow will be activated prior to Sunday’s game, both would be expected to assume their customary starting roles in the Raiders’ offense.

Both the Patriots and Raiders will return to the practice field on Thursday, as they continue to prepare for their Sunday afternoon kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.