Patriots DT Christian Barmore Back At Practice: Status vs. Raiders?

Barmore has been sidelined with a knee injury since the Patriots Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns in October.

The New England Patriots defensive line may be about to get a key back for their pursuit of a spot in the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Pats defensive tackle Christian Barmore returned to practice Wednesday for the first time in three weeks, indicating he has been designated to return off injured reserve.

In the aftermath of their 27-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, the Patriots have elected to remain out west for the week. They are currently practicing at the University of Arizona in Tucson. Wednesday’s session was the first of three, before the team heads to Paradise, NV and a Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Barmore has not played since Oct. 16, New England’s Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns due to a lingering knee injury. With the swelling in his knee failing to adequately reduce, the Pats placed the Alabama product on IR on Nov. 18.

Through New England’s first six games, Barmore logged 15 total tackles (one for loss), three quarterback-hits and one sack. In his absence, New England has had to find alternative ways to account for his routinely absorbing the opponent’s double team. The team has relied on run-stuffers Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, and Carl Davis while attempting to stop the run, with defensive end Deatrich Wise occasionally aligning as a base defensive end. His return would enhance an already fearsome pass rush, headlined by linebackers Matthew Judon and Josh Uche.

With Barmore back on the field, the team has 21 days to either activate the 23-year-old to their active roster, or shut him down for the remainder of the season. However, it should be noted that much of the new surrounding Barmore’s injury during his absence has been positive. In fact, coach Bill Belichick noted that the 6-4, 310-pound lineman was making “good progress” when speaking with the media last week.

Should Barmore be activated for Sunday’s game against Las Vegas, the Pats are unlikely to officially do so until Saturday, in accordance with NFL guidelines. Still, his practice status throughout the week will continue to be closely monitored.

New England and Las Vegas will release their first injury reports Wednesday evening.

Kickoff for Sunday’s Week 15 matchup is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium.

