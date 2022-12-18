Patriots at Raiders: 3 to Watch; Mac, Matthew, Marcus

As the New England Patriots prepare to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15 of the 2022 season, Patriots Country highlights three players on whom Pats fans might want to keep watch.

The New England Patriots will be providing much to watch for in Week 15.

The Pats are looking to move to 8-6 on the season as they prepare to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

With the Buffalo Bills victory over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night, the Pats have the chance to equal the Fins’ record with a victory of their own. However, old friend Josh McDaniels and the ‘Silver and Black’ pose quite the formidable challenge, with significant star power on both sides of the ball.

On the other hand, the Patriots are hoping that history continues to work in their favor. New England has won the last six regular season games against the Raiders, including the last game between the two in Sept. 2020 at Gillette Stadium when the Patriots took a 36-20 victory.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Raiders.

Mac Jones

While the network censors may be watching him for an entirely different reason, Jones and the Patriots face a tough task in Week 15 against the Raiders. Former Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is well aware of Jones’ abilities and limitations. Pass-rush specialists Max Crosby and ex-Patriot Chandler Jones pose a formidable challenge in keeping the Alabama product under pressure and uncomfortable. In order to neutralize Las Vegas’ speed and power, Jones may need to resort to play-caller Matt Patricia’s quick game. Though this strategy has caused the 24-year-old some frustration in recent weeks, the Pats may find that screen passes, quick-game concepts, and run-pass options may be the soundest strategy for keeping Crosby and Jones at bay. Still, there may be times when the Pats decide to take shots downfield in heavily protected play-action concepts. When the Pats do test the deep shot, receivers Nelson Agholor and rookie Tyquan Thornton are likely to see those targets, with wideout DeVante Parker sidelined due to a concussion. Ultimately, Jones should find success against the Raiders by returning to the basics of timing-based passing game, predicated on seam routes off play-action and completions from compact, accurate throws.

Matthew Judon

Despite a recent statistical dip, Judon is still one of New England’s most explosive defenders. He leads the team with 14.5 sacks and 12 tackles-for-loss. Most importantly, Judon’s presence allows the Pats front seven to play in position, facilitating their ability to set the edge, and stop the run. He has been quite adept at keeping runs from reaching the corner on early downs, as well as providing speed and strength when rushing the quarterback. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is capable of exploiting defensive miscues. As such, Las Vegas’ offensive line will attempt to neutralize Judon’s speed rush by forcing him past the quarterback. The Pats need Judon to have a more-balanced plan of attack, with power rushes being the primary focus. When being aggressive at the line, Judon is also likely to keep a sharp eye on the Raiders’ coverage of the Pats’ defensive linemen, particularly second-year Christian Barmore, who has activated from a stint on injured reserve on Saturday. If Barmore is healthy enough to draw the attention of opposing blockers along the offensive line, Judon may be left one-on-one on the edge to keep Carr under pressure.

Marcus Jones

Heralded as a “swiss army knife-type player” by quarterback Mac Jones earlier in the week, Jones has emerged as New England’s next multi-faceted weapon. New England’s third-round draft selection (85 overall) has become a contributor in all three of the game’s phases. Despite having seen the field for only 22 percent of the team’s defensive plays, Jones has seen time as both a perimeter and slot cornerback. Jones has logged 14 total tackles, five passes-defensed and one interception. Additionally, his speed and ability to recognize routes has also allowed him to become a potential weapon out of the slot on offense in specialized packages. The 24-year-old has caught all three of his targets for 63 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown in New England’s Week 13 loss to the Bills. However, Jones’ most significant contributions have come in resurrecting what had been a dismal return game in 2021. The rookie is a phenomenal athlete, with significant breakaway speed. Entering Week 15, Jones has compiled 799 total return yards (301 punt return yards and 498 kickoff return yards). He was also first in the NFL with a 14.3-yard punt return average and third in the NFL with a 24.9-yard kickoff return average. In short, if New England is in need of a big play on Sunday, Jones may be the catalyst for making it happen.

