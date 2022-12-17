Patriots vs. Raiders Preview: Familiar Face, Playoff Chase

The New England Patriots face the Las Vegas Raiders in a long-awaited matchup between coaches Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels.

The New England Patriots face the Las Vegas Raiders in a long-awaited matchup between coaches Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels on Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium. The Patriots-Raiders Week 15 matchup was bumped from Sunday Night Football and will kickoff at 4:05 p.m. EST.

Grab some popcorn, as this game features history with future implications. In his first season as head coach of the Raiders, former Patriots offensive coordinator, McDaniels will face his old team and his former boss in Belichick. As for the ramifications? The team that wins, remains in the NFL playoffs mix.

Following the Patriots 27-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, the team elected to remain out west for the week. On a short week, New England practiced at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

The Patriots offense is banged up, dealing with injuries to running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris and receiver Jakobi Meyers. It's already been tough for quarterback Mac Jones and the offense to find success: ranking just 24th in yards per game (319.6).

New England's defense is fresh off a strong performance, totaling six sacks, one interception and a fumble recovery. Linebacker Josh Uche earned AFC defensive player of the week for his three sack showing.

The Raiders have the rest advantage after playing the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football in Week 14. Las Vegas blew a 16-3 lead, giving up a 98-yard touchdown drive by Rams' Baker Mayfield in the final minutes.

FUN FACT: New England has made the playoffs 18 out of the past 21 years.

RECORDS: New England Patriots (7-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

ODDS: New England is a 1-point underdog vs. the Raiders.

GAME TIME: Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 4:05 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

TV/RADIO: FOX, 98.5 FM THE SPORTS HUB

THE FINAL WORD: NFL legend Peyton Manning was on "ESPN’s Manning Cast" and had high praise for Jones:

“I like the way Mac Jones has played tonight,” Manning said. “Everybody’s been talking about his kind of sideline rant last week. But he’s a competitive guy. He’s got a lot of fire and he’s got a lot of pride. He’s made some big-time throws tonight. It’s been an impressive game by him. So I’m happy for him.”

