Playoff Push: Patriots Locked in 7-7 Halftime Tie With Dolphins

In a game with massive playoff implications, the New England and Miami are tangling in a tight game in Foxboro.

A fast start deteriorated into futile finish to the first half as the New England Patriots entered halftime of their key game against the Miami Dolphins tied 7-7.

The 7-8 Pats need to win to stay alive in the AFC playoff chase. And it looked promising early.

New England marched 10 plays and 81 yards on its opening possession to take a 7-0 lead. Two third-down defensive penalties on the Dolphins' secondary and a 24-yard catch by Tyquan Thornton helped move the Pats into the Red Zone. On 3rd and 6 from Miami's 7-yard line, Mac Jones drilled a perfect pass to the rookie receiver in the left corner of the end zone.

A costly penalty on the Patriots' special teams allowed the Dolphins to tie the score at 7-7 early in the second quarter. They forced a punt, but Brenden Schooler was called for a running-into-the-kicker penalty that set up a 4th and 1. Miami coach Mike McDaniel gambled from his own 34 and converted with a Jeff Wilson 2-yard run up the middle. Given the new life, the Dolphins tied it on Tyreek Hill's 2-yard scamper around the left end.

Thanks to sloppy tackling by the Pats - including misses by five players - on running back Raheem Mostert's 25-yard, the Dolphins moved into scoring position midway through the first half but kicker Jason Sanders' 51-yard field goal sliced right of the upright on a windy day.

Both offenses had drives stalled by quarterback sacks as the defenses dominated.

