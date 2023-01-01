Tyquan Thornton Gives Patriots 7-0 Lead on Dolphins: WATCH

The Patriots and Dolphins are locked in a tight game on New Year’s Day at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are off to a fast start on New Year’s Day.

On the first day of the 2023 calendar year, the Pats are embroiled in a battle the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium in a game New England needs to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Patriots defense held Miami to a punt on their first drive, despite an unfavorable forward-progress call on 1st and 10 from the Miami 40-yard line. Safety Jabrill Peppers seemed to cleanly pop the ball loose from Dolphins' running back Raheem Mostert. However, the officials determined that Mostert’s progress had been stopped prior to the turnover and the Fins maintained the ball before punting it back to the Pats with 11:33 left in the first quarter.

Quarterback Mac Jones wasted little time in finding the end zone, leading his team on a 10-play, 81-yard drive. The highlight came when the Pats starter found rookie speedster Tyquan Thornton to the deep right for an apparent 24-years gain. Miami challenged the pass completion ruling, yet the determination of Thornton’s foot placement was ultimately inconclusive. As such the play was upheld.

Jones and Thornton capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown connection, the rookie receiver’s second of the season.

The Pats first possession resulted in a touchdown, with kicker Nick Folk’s extra point giving them a 7-0 with just over seven minutes to play in the first quarter.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.