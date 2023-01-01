New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins: Live In-Game Updates

The Patriots are set to host the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon as both battle for a playoff spot.

It is officially a new year folks and the New England Patriots are set to kick it off by hosting the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots are looking to get back on track to end the regular season and keep their slim playoff hopes alive following two heartbreaking losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals.

As for the Dolphins, a win over the Patriots and a Jets loss to the Seahawks will clinch their first playoff berth since 2016. They will be without several key players, though, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is missing Sunday's game due to being in concussion protocol.

Meanwhile, the Patriots will be without tight end Jonnu Smith and receiver DeVante Parker, however they will have tight Hunter Henry and running back Rhamondre Stevenson ready to go as the offense looks to take advantage of a banged up Dolphins defense.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Patriots host the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon from Gillette Stadium.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

