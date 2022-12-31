Patriots vs. Dolphins: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Patriots host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday with hopes of earning a playoff spot.

The New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, with both teams still hoping for a shot a the postseason.

The Patriots have lost four of their last five games, but thanks to a late-season Miami collapse, a chance for a playoff appearance is still in play for New England.

“It definitely starts with ... realizing what type of opportunity we have in front of us,” Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said. “You’ve got to understand what’s at risk, what we want to get to and you just have to play your heart out, play for each other and go against a really good team.”

The Dolphins are riding a four-game losing streak, and what was once an easy path to the postseason, things are now more difficult. Miami will have to win at least one, if not both, of its final two games for a chance to play after the regular season ends.

And they'll probably have to do it with a backup quarterback.

Starter Tua Tagovailoa is back in concussion protocol for the second time this season, and Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get the nod for the Dolphins on Sunday.

With a win, both teams still have a shot at the playoffs. If the Patriots fall, they're out, and if the Dolphins lose, they'll need help to get in.

WHAT: Miami Dolphins (8-7) at New England Patriots (7-8)

WHERE: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts (65,878)

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, 1 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: New England Patriots -2.5

TOTAL: 40.5

MONEYLINE: Dolphins +120, Patriots -143

