Patriots at Vikings: Mac Jones Finds DeVante Parker For 40 Yards: WATCH

DeVante Mac … No Matter What ???

Aside from the gratuitous ‘Draft Day’ reference, the New England Patriots offense has come to play on Thanksgiving night.

Though the Patriots and Minnesota Vikings are locked in a tight prime time battle at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is taking advantage of a strong performance from his offensive line to resurrect his relationship with his receivers — particularly DeVante Parker

Since his acquisition from the Miami Dolphins via trade in April, Patriots fandom became increasingly intrigued by the potential pairing of he and quarterback Mac Jones for 2022 and beyond.

Much to the delight of Patriots Nation, both the quarterback and the wideout seem to be finding their stride on Thanksgiving night.

While New England’s offense has been off to a slow start through two games of the season, the Patriots aerial attack returned to basics of timing-based, predicated on vertical routes and completions from quick, accurate throws against the Vikings in Week 12.

Jones has connected with Parker on four catches for 80 yards, their longest of which went for 40-yards in the third quarter.

Just two plays later, the Pats nearly took a commanding lead when Jones found tight Hunter Henry to the short left for a six-yard score … seemingly his second touchdown catch in as many drives.

Though Henry’s reach for the end zone broke the goal line, he bobbled control of the ball as he fell to the ground. Despite having both hands under the ball, the call was reversed and Henry’s touchdown was negated.

Nick Folk made a 25-yard field goal to give the Pats a short-lived 26-23 lead.

However, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins led Minnesota 5-yards on 14 plays, culminating in a 36-yard field goal by Vikings kicker Greg Joseph.

The Pats and Vikings are locked at 26 early in the fourth quarter.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.