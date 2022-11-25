Patriots Damien Harris, Jakobi Meyers Injuries: Status Following Loss To Vikings?

The New England Patriots dropped to 6-5 on the season with a 33-26 loss on Thanksgiving night to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

However, a significant bite from the injury bug may be more costly than the slide in the standings.

Fourth-year running back Damien Harris suffered a thigh injury that may cause him to miss some time as the Patriots pursue a spot in the postseason.

The Alabama product took his final handoff of the night on the Pats' opening drive of the second-half. After running up the middle for no gain, Harris gingerly limped to the sidelines, before heading to the locker room. The Patriots originally listed Harris as questionable to return. He would soon be downgraded to "out" later in the game.

After the game, MassLive.com reported that Harris was spotted on crutches while in the locker room, remaining in visible pain even while he was seated.

Harris led the Patriots in rushing yards in both 2020 and 2021. However, second-year rusher Rhamondre Stevenson has supplanted him as New England’s lead back. Still, in nine games, Harris has run for 383 yards and three touchdowns on 84 carries, while also catching 13 passes (on 16 targets) for 75 yards.

If Harris is to be sidelined for an extended period, Stevenson will forced into a massive workload. New England only has rookie running backs Pierre Strong, Jr. and Kevin Harris on their active roster. Veteran J.J. Taylor, who was released by the Pats early last week, re-signed with the team’s practice squad on Wednesday.

Despite the concern surrounding Harris, the Patriots are may be able to breathe a sigh of relief regarding the health of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Meyers suffered a shoulder injury on the Pats first offensive play of the night, a 26-yard catch on the pass from quarterback Mac Jones. He immediately headed to the sidelines and soon thereafter was evaluated in the blue medical tent. Meyers then headed to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Patriots initially announced Meyers as questionable to return, but the North Carolina State product returned to the field for the second half after initial x-rays came back negative. Meyers finished the night with three catches for 63 yards.

While Meyers slightly favored his shoulder for much of the third and fourth quarters, he is confident that he will be remain on the field moving forward.

“Big relief, honestly. I appreciate the coaches trusting me to allow me to go back out there,” Meyers said postgame. “Just trying to be smart, honestly. [Wide receivers coach] Troy [Brown] looked out to make sure I’m good. If he don’t feel like it’s a good situation for me, he ain’t putting me in.”

The Pats must shift their focus to the defending AFC East Champions, as they welcome the Buffalo Bills (8-3) to New England for the first of two meeting between the division rivals. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thurs. Dec. 1 from Gillette Stadium.

