Patriots, Vikings Turkey Trotting Early: Mac Jones TD Pass Helps 10-7 Lead: WATCH

The New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings are wasting no time in turning up the heat on Thanksgiving night.

For two offenses which were maligned for being ‘sleepy’ last Sunday, the Pats and Vikings found the end zone on their first offensive drives. In the process, they tied their Week 12 prime time matchup from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis at 7-7.

The Vikings struck first, as quarterback Kirk Cousins led his team 80 yards on eight plays. Minnesota moved the ball without much resistance from the Patriots pass rush, as Cousins connected with wideout Justin Jefferson for a seven-yard gain, as well as Adam Thielen for a 16-yard pick-up. Coach Kevin O’Connell even dipped into his well of trickery, as Jefferson completed an 11-yard strike to Thielen for the first down. Cousins capped the drive with a six-yard scoring strike to Jefferson. Kicker Greg Joseph’s extra point gave the Vikings a 7-0 lead.

However, Mac Jones and the visiting Patriots were not to be denied their chance to match Minnesota’s resolve on Thanksgiving night. Jones would need just five plays to take his team 75-yards. Despite a fumbled snap, the Pats quarterback recovered quickly enough to complete a 26-yard pass to receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Though he made the catch, Meyers would head to the blue medical tent, and eventually to the locker room. Meyers’ status for the remainder of the game is still being determined, as he is currently undergoing x-rays.

Jones and the Pats continued their drive, with a four-yard completion to tight end Hunter Henry. Ultimately, the Alabama product matched Minnesota’s opening-drive touchdown with a 34-yard completion to receiver Nelson Agholor for six.

Kicker Nick Folk tied the game at 7 with his extra point.

New England continued to make themselves at home at U.S Bank Stadium. On their third offensive drive, Cousins attempted to find receiver K.J. Osborn to the deep right. Yet, he was intercepted by Pats’ cornerback Jonathan Jones, who brought the ball to the Vikings 17-yard line.

Folk connected on a 34-yard field goal to give New England a 10-7 lead.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.