'Ego Won't Be Tolerated!': Former Patriots Scout Jolts Cardinals on GM Introduction

Grittiness and hard-nosed tactics retained from his days with Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are set to define Monti Ossenfort's latest endeavor.

Arizona residents would likely reject several New England traditions from descending upon their deserts and cities. Adjustments to their Arizona Cardinals, they're likely more than happy to accept whatever help they can get.

Monti Ossenfort became the latest architect of the New England Patriots' new century dynasty to earn a sterling promotion, as he was introduced as the new general manager of the Cardinals on Tuesday. Ossenfort previously held several roles in the Patriots' scouting department, earning four Super Bowl titles between 2003 and 2019.

With his hire, Ossenfort becomes the latest scout from the Bill Belichick head coaching era to parlay his success into a general manager's role, a list that also includes ...

Thomas Dimitroff (Atlanta, 2008-20)

Scott Pioli (Kansas City, 2009-12)

Jason Licht (Tampa Bay, 2014-present)

Bob Quinn (Detroit, 2016-20)

Jon Robinson (Tennessee, 2016-22)

Nick Caserio (Houston, 2021-present)

Dave Ziegler (Las Vegas, 2022-present)

The Luverne, MN native's opening statements at the helm of the Cardinals certainly held a brand of New England panache developed under the watch of Belichick.

"Ego will not be tolerated in this organization. (We want) people that are willing to put the team first every step of the way," Ossenfort said, per the Cardinals' official site. "We're not just collecting talent, we're going to build a team."

Even with his new, warmer surrounding, Ossenfort has not forgotten the impact New England left upon him.

“The success we had here, four Super Bowl wins, made it to three others, countless number of division titles, it was an experience that really has shaped the foundation of who I am," Ossenfort said. “To Coach Belichick, every day going to work was a masterclass education in how to build a winning organization. There are core beliefs that I believe (in) that I will take from there, as I will take from every step along my way, that I plan to bring here and put my own spin on it and make it the Cardinal Way.”

Ossenfort, who succeeds Steve Keim in the role, certainly has his work cut out for him: Arizona is fresh off a brutal four-win season (with one of their 13 losses coming to the Patriots in December), leaving them as playoff spectators for the sixth time in the last seven years. Among Ossenfort's immediate tasks will be the hiring of a new head coach to replace the fired (and Thailand-bound) Kliff Kingsbury and a decision about the futures of franchise faces DeAndre Hopkins and Kyler Murray.

To top it all off, Arizona holds the third overall pick in this spring's draft, the first of eight times they're currently slated to select in Kansas City.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill mentioned that Ossenfort's sense of creating self-accountability made him an attractive option to move the franchise forward.

"We need more accountability," Bidwill declared. "That is something Monti and I talked about and it's clear that is going to be an emphasis here."

Prior to his arrival in Arizona, Ossenfort spent the past three seasons as the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel.

