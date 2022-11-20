Patriots Outlast Jets 10-3 in Defensive Slugfest: Live Game Log

Following a 33-14 beatdown by the Chicago Bears, the question became if the New England Patriots could turn things around and remain playoff contenders in the AFC.

Now, after a 28-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Patriots come out of their bye week at 5-4 and in possession of the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. In fact, if the season ended today the entirety of the AFC East would be in the playoffs, an impressive feat.

However, they must turn their attention to a New York Jets team that they beat 22-17 just three weeks ago. The game being in Foxborough will offer the Patriots an advantage, but beating the Jets will be easier said than done.

The Jets defense has been one of the best in the NFL as they have shut down numerous opposing offenses with seeming relative ease. Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardener leads the way for the Jets on defense, and he will definitely make life difficult for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

On the other side, New England's defense is no slouch either and will look to put together an even better performance they did against the Jets three weeks ago when they forced Zach Wilson to throw three interceptions.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates when the Patriots take on the Jets on Sunday afternoon from Gillette Stadium.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Patriots 0, Jets 0

The Patriots receive the opening kick and will start their drive at their own 25.

A 7-yard sack on 1st down can't be overcome as the Patriots are forced into a three and out to start the game.

The Jets will start their drive at their own 25.

The Patriots defense comes out and matches the Jets defense, forcing a three and out of their own.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 26.

Another ineffective drive as the Patriots offense has started slow, going three and out once again.

The Jets will start their drive at their own 23.

On 2nd and 14 Zach Wilson keeps it himself and scrambles for 14 yards to pick up the first down.

The Jets pick up the lone first down but that will be all as the Patriots defense forces another punt.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 20.

Damien Harris bursts through the line for a gain of 22 yards and a first down on 2nd and 5.

Jones finds Meyers for a gain of 10 yards and Parker for a gain of 10 yards as the Patriots are moving on this drive.

Jonnu Smith gets the carry on 3rd and 1, picking up a gain of 3 yards for the first down into the red zone.

SECOND QUARTER: Patriots 3, Jets 3

FIELD GOAL PATRIOTS: Nick Folk drills the 24-yard field goal to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead with 14:57 left in the second quarter. The drive went 74 yards on 14 plays, taking 7:46 off the clock.

The Jets will start their drive at their own 27.

On 3rd and 4 the Patriots are hit with a neutral zone infraction penalty, gifting the Jets a free first down.

Wilson goes deep to Denzel Mims on 3rd and 7, picking up 34 yards to move into Patriots' territory.

FIELD GOAL JETS: Zuerlein drills the 45-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3 with 9:38 left in the second quarter. The drive went 46 yards on 9 plays, taking 5:19 off the clock.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 30.

Jones finds Meyers for a gain of 13 yards to convert the first down on 3rd and 6, keeping the drive alive, followed by a 26-yard completion to Smith.

Another big 3rd down conversion as Jones finds Stevenson on 3rd and 16 for a gain of 18 yards.

Nick Folk misses the 44-yard field goal and the Patriots come up empty on a promising drive.

The Jets will start their drive at their own 34.

Wilson finds Elijah Moore for a gain of 13 yards on 3rd and 8 to keep New York's drive alive.

The Patriots defense buckles down after allowing the Jets to rack up yards, forcing a punt.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 14.

The Patriot offense can't get anything going on the drive and will punt after going three and out.

The Jets will start their drive at their own 42 and their drive brings an end to the half.

THIRD QUARTER: Patriots 3, Jets 3

The Jets will start their drive at their own 34.

A 9-yard sack on 3rd down ends the Jets drive as the Patriots force the three and out to start the half.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 28.

Harris dashes for 30 yards on 2nd and 5 to move ball deep into New York territory, followed by a gain of 15 yards.

Folk misses the 43-yard field goal, his second miss of the day, and the Patriots come up empty on the drive.

The Jets will start their drive at their own 25.

The Patriots defense continues to stifle the Jets offense, forcing another punt off a three and out.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 15.

Jones and Meyers connect once again on 1st down, this time on a deep shot for a gain of 20 yards, followed by another 20-yard gain to Hunter Henry.

Despite a pair of big gains, the Patriots offense stalls out on the drive and is forced to punt.

The Jets will start their drive at their own 5.

There is not much offense in this one as the Jets once again will punt after a three and out.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 44.

The Patriots get a single first down but the drive stalls inside midfield, as they stuffed on 4th and 3 for the turnover on downs.

The Jets will start their drive at their own 36.

FOURTH QUARTER: Patriots 10, Jets 3

The Jets offense goes nowhere but backwards and are forced to punt after a three and out once again.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 28.

Once again the Patriots pick up a single first down only to be force to punt shortly after.

The Jets will start their drive at their own 19.

The Jets cannot overcome an 8-yard sack on first down, punting after going three and out again.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 44.

Another Patriots drive moves backwards and they will punt once more following a three and out.

The Jets will start their drive at their own 20.

Wilson is sacked for a loss of 7 on 3rd and 13 and once more the Jets will be forced to punt.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 34.

Another drive, another punt for the Patriots offense as they simply cannot muster a drive.

The Jets will start their drive at their own 20.

Wilson is sacked on 3rd and 10 but a defensive holding penalty gifts the Jets a first down on the play.

The Patriots defense overcomes the holding penalty and force the Jets to punt once again.

TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS: Marcus Jones returns the punt for an 84-yard touchdown. Folk's extra point attempt is good to give the Patriots a 10-3 lead with :05 left in the fourth quarter, and the game-winner.

END OF GAME

