Patriots vs. Jets Week 11: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Update

The New England Patriots host the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts in the second matchup between the two AFC East rivals.

The Patriots are above .500 for the first time this season and have already beaten the Jets in their first meeting earlier this month. But this meeting will carry serious playoff implications for both sides.

The Jets are a half-game behind Miami, which has its bye week. A win would put New York in first place in the East. But that could be easier said than done, as the Patriots are currently riding a 13-game winning streak over the Jets.

"There's a lot at stake here," veteran Patriots special teamer Matt Slater said. "These next coming games and in the back half of the season here, everybody's playing for something. Especially in our division. That rivalry is certainly renewed — not that it ever died."

Jet's second-year coach Robert Saleh is trying to keep his young team focused on the task at hand, rather than looking ahead.

"We've got a good opportunity, obviously, over the next eight games to do something," he said. "We all still have to play one another. We all still have to play a lot of really good football teams, and obviously, this game coming up is the most important game."

WHAT: New York Jets (6-3) at New England Patriots (5-4)

WHERE: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts (82,500)

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: New England Patriots -3.5

TOTAL: 37.5

MONEYLINE: Patriots -175, Jets +145

