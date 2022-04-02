Skip to main content

New England Patriots 2022 Offseason Workout Program Dates Announced

The schedule for the New England Patriots 2022 offseason workout activities was released by a communications memo sent on Friday, April 1.

It’s beginning to look a lot like the start of the 2022 NFL Season.

Since the commencement of the League year on March 16, all 32 teams, including the New England Patriots, are continuing to build their rosters for the upcoming season slate during the initial waves of free agency.

With the 2022 NFL Draft less than one month away, the NFL has announced the dates for each team’s offseason workout program. The schedule was released by a communications memo sent on Friday afternoon.

For the Patriots, their offseason program will begin on April 18 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Massachusetts. The team will conduct ten voluntary organized team activities between May 23 and June 17. Mandatory minicamp is set to begin on June 7.

Here is the New England Patriots Offseason Workout Program Calendar for 2022:

(dates are subject to change at the discretion of the team)

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts (Voluntary): May 23-24, May 26, June 1-3, June 13-14, June 16-17

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

Voluntary offseason workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players. Per the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, the voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:

The first phase of the program consists of activities including meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation. These activities take place over the course of a two-week period.

During the second phase, teams are able to increase their activities to on-field workouts. For the Patriots, the workouts will take place in Foxboro over the next three weeks. They may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk through pace. No live contact or team offense versus team defense drills are permitted.

The third phase takes place over the final four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, otherwise known as OTAs. At this time, 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted without live contact.

Full-pads practices and contact drills will arrive when the Patriots regroup for training camp in late July.

While the NFL has yet to announce details regarding training camp, or preseason games, it was reported earlier this week that the Patriots and Carolina Panthers are expected to participate in joint practices during the preseason; with the sessions likely to be held in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Though the NFL has yet to announce its preseason or regular season schedule for the upcoming season, the New England-Carolina pairing is unsurprising based on their history of preseason games together.

The Pats are in line for two preseason home games in 2022, per the League’s new alternating three-game preseason format. As a result, New England would be the probable home team for this August matchup, though that has yet to be confirmed. 

In This Article (1)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

Patriots RT Trent Brown
News

Sweet Home, Foxboro: Patriots RT Trent Brown Expresses His Appreciation for Pats Fans

By Mike D'Abate22 hours ago
usatsi_13466358_168388155_lowres
News

Local Prospect Spotlight: Travis Levy, RB, Boston College

By Kevin Tame, Jr.Mar 31, 2022
Patriots Bill Belichick, Mac Jones
News

Where the New England Patriots Stand in early NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

By Mike D'AbateMar 31, 2022
Patriots QB Mac Jones
News

Mac On Track: Patriots QB Mac Jones Determined to Take the Next Steps for Success

By Mike D'AbateMar 30, 2022
Patriots team owner Robert Kraft
News

Robert Kraft Eyes 2022 NFL Draft as Catalyst for Patriots Return to Prominence

By Mike D'AbateMar 30, 2022
Patriots QB Mac Jones, Bill Belichick
News

New England Patriots 2022 Player Movement Tracker

By Mike D'AbateMar 29, 2022
Rose
News

Local Prospect Spotlight: Jay Rose, TE, University of Connecticut

By Kevin Tame, Jr.Mar 29, 2022
Patriots S Jabrill Peppers
News

Patriots Reportedly Sign S Jabrill Peppers to One-Year Deal

By Mike D'AbateMar 29, 2022