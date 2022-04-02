The schedule for the New England Patriots 2022 offseason workout activities was released by a communications memo sent on Friday, April 1.

It’s beginning to look a lot like the start of the 2022 NFL Season.

Since the commencement of the League year on March 16, all 32 teams, including the New England Patriots, are continuing to build their rosters for the upcoming season slate during the initial waves of free agency.

With the 2022 NFL Draft less than one month away, the NFL has announced the dates for each team’s offseason workout program. The schedule was released by a communications memo sent on Friday afternoon.

For the Patriots, their offseason program will begin on April 18 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Massachusetts. The team will conduct ten voluntary organized team activities between May 23 and June 17. Mandatory minicamp is set to begin on June 7.

Here is the New England Patriots Offseason Workout Program Calendar for 2022:

(dates are subject to change at the discretion of the team)

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts (Voluntary): May 23-24, May 26, June 1-3, June 13-14, June 16-17

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

Voluntary offseason workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players. Per the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, the voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:

The first phase of the program consists of activities including meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation. These activities take place over the course of a two-week period.

During the second phase, teams are able to increase their activities to on-field workouts. For the Patriots, the workouts will take place in Foxboro over the next three weeks. They may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk through pace. No live contact or team offense versus team defense drills are permitted.

The third phase takes place over the final four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, otherwise known as OTAs. At this time, 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted without live contact.

Full-pads practices and contact drills will arrive when the Patriots regroup for training camp in late July.

While the NFL has yet to announce details regarding training camp, or preseason games, it was reported earlier this week that the Patriots and Carolina Panthers are expected to participate in joint practices during the preseason; with the sessions likely to be held in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Though the NFL has yet to announce its preseason or regular season schedule for the upcoming season, the New England-Carolina pairing is unsurprising based on their history of preseason games together.

The Pats are in line for two preseason home games in 2022, per the League’s new alternating three-game preseason format. As a result, New England would be the probable home team for this August matchup, though that has yet to be confirmed.