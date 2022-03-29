Nothing Could Be Finer: What to Watch For During This Summer’s Reported Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

While the start of 2022 training camps throughout the NFL landscape is still a couple of months away, the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers may already be preparing to circle some dates on their mid-summer calendar.

As first reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, both the Patriots and Panthers are expected to participate in joint practices during the preseason; with the sessions likely to be held in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Though the NFL has yet to announce its preseason or regular season schedule for the upcoming season, the New England-Carolina pairing is unsurprising based on their history of preseason games together. The Pats are in line for two preseason home games in 2022, per the League’s new alternating three-game preseason format. As a result, New England would be the probable home team for this August matchup, though that has yet to be confirmed.

It should be noted that no difficult announcement has been made regarding any plans between the two teams. However, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule did acknowledge that he and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick have discussed arranging joint practices for the summer; assuming the NFL grants the request of both teams to play each other in preseason. Still, Rhule is intrigued by the benefits, which these sessions may provide his team.

“I just know everything they do is first class,” Rhule said about the Patriots (via The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin), while speaking with reporters at the NFL Annual Meetings currently taking place in Palm Beach Florida. Rhule added that he is expecting the practices to produce some “good, productive work” in preparation for the upcoming 2022 season.

While Belichick has yet to comment on this season’s preseason plans, he is clearly an advocate of holding joint practice sessions. In fact, it is a topic he addressed last summer. “We have an opportunity to work with another team that helps players playing against different players, but it also helps us see different schemes,” Belichick said. “The way another team does something is different than the way we do it, so it’s a great opportunity… to see things quickly, without knowing exactly what’s coming as a coach, figure it out, explain it to the players if it needs to be explained, and then make the right adjustment to handle it.”

Though the Patriots and Panthers are not longtime, storied rivals, this potential preseason union does come with its share of intrigue. In addition to their classic matchup in Super Bowl XXXVIII [resulting in a 32-29 New England victory], the two teams added a bit of spice to their relationship during last season’s 24-6 Pats win in Week Nine of the 2021 season. Also, a pair of former Patriots played their football in Carolina last season, with the possibility of each doing so again in 2022.

While the most important action will unquestionably take place on the practice fields, each of these storylines may provide a bit of a theatrical backdrop for the summer sessions.

Stephon Gilmore’s Future

At present, there is no roster overlap between the Patriots and Panthers, meaning that neither side is currently rostering a player who has played for both teams. However, that could change in the coming days and weeks.

Gilmore and the Patriots decided to part ways on October 6, when the Pats reached an agreement with the Panthers to send the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year to Carolina in exchange for a sixth-round draft selection in 2023. The 31-year-old had yet to suit up for New England in 2021, after starting the season on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. Gilmore suffered a torn quad injury In Week 15 of the 2020 season, on which he had surgery in December. He missed all portions of the team’s offseason workouts, including training camp and preseason, as a result.

In 2021, Gilmore combined for 16 tackles, while earning two passes-defensed and two interceptions in eight games played with the Panthers. He earned a Pro-Bowl nod as an alternate, before entering free agency at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Ironically, the Pats are currently in need of help at cornerback, following the departure of former top corner J.C. Jackson. Despite the additions of both Malcolm Butler and Terrance Mitchell, adding a corner with both the pedigree and experience of Gilmore would add significant prowess to the position for 2022. While the two sides have apparently moved on from any previously present acrimony, Gilmore did provide some insight on what led to his departure from New England prior to November’s meeting between the two teams. While Gilmore has yet to make a decision on his playing destination for 2022, both the Patriots and Panthers are still in the mix for his services.

Yes, We Cam…at QB?

While Gilmore joined the Panthers as a result of a trade, quarterback Cam Newton signed with his former club as a free agent.

After being released by the Panthers in the spring of 2020, Newton signed with the Patriots. The former Auburn Tiger started 15 games in New England during the 2020 season, the first Pats’ season with a losing record since 2000. He completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions (82.9 rating). Newton rushed for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns, adding value with his legs instead of his arm. Newton scored multiple rushing touchdowns in four games in 2020, the most by any quarterback in the league. He also set the Patriots' record for most rushing attempts (137) and rushing yards (592) in a season.

In March 2021, Newton inked a one-year deal to return to New England. Despite the expectation that he would once again secure the starting job, the Patriots decided to install rookie Mac Jones as the team’s first option at the position. As a result, the 32-year-old was released during the final roster cuts. He remained a free agent until striking a deal to return to Carolina in November. The 32-year-old played in eight games for the Panthers, starting five of them. He completed 69 passes for 684 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 230 yards on 47 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Like Gilmore, Newton has yet to sign with a team for the upcoming season. While a reunion in Foxboro is the longest of long shots, Newton still may be in line to once again suit up for Carolina for 2022.

The Mac-Burns Dynamic

While the aforementioned scenarios may at best be pure speculation, this one is actually rooted in some recent on-field developments.

During their Week Nine matchup, tempers flared between Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and Panthers’ linebacker Brian Bourne. In the immediate aftermath of Burns’ first quarter strip sack of Jones, the Pats’ quarterback was seen holding Burns’ ankle as he attempted to move in the direction of the ball. Jones instinctively tried to prevent Burns from recovering the fumble. However, Burns landed awkwardly as he attempted to spin away. He was evaluated in the sideline medical tent, before returning to action.

In the days following the game, Jones explained that he was not trying to hurt Burns. Rather he was simply trying to make the tackle. However, the then-rookie’s actions were met with criticism by members of the Panthers team, coaching staff and even its media corps. None were more convinced than Burns, himself, who labeled Jones’ actions as ‘deliberate,’ thus rejecting rejecting the notion that the Pats rookie was simply trying to complete the tackle. In fact, Burns even seemed to endorse a bit of vigilante justice as suitable payback.

It should be clearly noted that physical retaliation of any kind is highly unlikely to occur, especially towards quarterbacks, who are essentially shielded from contact during training camp practices. Yet, it remains unclear whether there has been a cooling of the heat between Burns and Jones. As a result, these practices may get a bit chippy on the Gillette Stadium practice fields…which could make for some interesting late-summer theater.

The NFL is expected to announce the full preseason schedule in the coming days.