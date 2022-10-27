Patriots Blame: Former All-Pro Among Struggling New England Stars

Mac Jones has been woeful. Isaiah Wynn has been worse. Even Bill Belichick has been off his Hall-of-Fame game.

But of all the positions and players, the New England Patriots never imagined in Week 8 being concerned about punter Jake Bailey.

But here we are.

As the Pats look to untangle a messy quarterback carousel, rebound from last Monday night's disappointing dismantling at the hands of the Chicago Bears and save their season with an AFC East win Sunday at the New York Jets, they are considering options to potentially replace - or at least push - their former All-Pro punter who is suddenly one of the worst in the league. After another underwhelming performance against the Bears, the Patriots are expected to bring in a handful of free-agent punters this week and perhaps sign one to the practice squad according to a report by ESPN.

One of the punters working out this week is Jake Julien, who was in New England's training camp before being released in August.

Against the Bears, Bailey punted four times. Without booming yardage or hang time, his kicks traveled an average of only 40 yards with a net of just 31.8. He is ranked just 30th in the NFL with an average of 43.2 yards, and 31st with a net of 35.4.

The Patriots special teams had been an asset in the first six games, but - with the loss of long-time contributor Cody Davis to a season-ending injury - they were lackluster in the loss to Chicago.

“There was no wind. It was misting. It’s not like punting in a dome, but certainly seen worse," Belichick said of Bailey's Monday night punts. "Last year in Buffalo. It’s the National Football League. Play outdoors in New England in October, November, December, it’s going to be whatever it is. We need to play better in all three phases of the game, special teams, offense, defense."

Bailey, 25, has been the Patriots’ punter since arriving in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. An All-Pro during his second season, he has not returned to those levels.

While Bailey has struggled, the Patriots moving on from him still seems unlikely. The team, after all, signed him to a three-year, $9.1 million contract extension in August.

