Patriots Make QB Decision: Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe vs. Jets?

FOXBORO —Despite his best attempts to cultivate the soil of uncertainty currently covering his quarterback situation, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has apparently decided on a starter for the team’s upcoming matchup with their AFC East Rival-New York Jets.

In the process, he also implemented yet another catchphrase into his ever-evolving lexicon.

As first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones “took about 90 percent of the first teams reps in practice [Wednesday] and will start for the team on Sunday against the Jets.”

The report comes on the heels of more than a week’s worth of uncertainty surrounding the Patriots plans at the position.

Still, the ‘HC of the NEP’ was non-committal during his Wednesday afternoon media meet. Belichick was asked about the process by which he and New England’s coaching staff would be evaluating the performance of both Jones Zappe — especially in light of the unorthodox manner in which they were used during the Patriots 33-14 Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Belichick responded as expected.

“We’ll see how it goes today,” he said.

To describe the Patriots quarterback situation as ‘perplexing’ may be doing it excessive justice.

In his first start since Week 3, Pats starter Mac Jones went only 3 of 6 for 13 yards and an interception. After just three offensive series, Jones was relieved by rookie Bailey Zappe. New England’s fourth-round draft selection did not fare much better, finishing the night 14 of 22 for 185 yards and a touchdown to go along with two picks and a lost fumble.

As one may imagine, the identity of the Patriots starting quarterback for their Week 8 matchup with the New York Jets (5-2) had been the subject of much speculation, and even satire.

Some believed that Zappe’s installation into Monday night’s loss to the Bears was a permanent changing of the guard. However, others cited Belichick’s postgame comments that platooning his signal-callers was “a part of the plan” as evidence that he is at the very least considering a rotation, if not a full-time return to Jones as the starter.

In true Belichickian form, the HC of the NEP neither named a starting quarterback, nor confirmed whether he was considering another rotation during his midday media conference.

Belichick once again responded: “Yeah we’ll see how it goes here today.”

When pressed a bit more about potential strategy, Belichick offered more by way of words, if not by substance.

“Look, we’re not doing anything here,” he said with a bit more grit to his tone. “We haven’t practiced. We’re going to go out and see how it goes today. Alright”

Following Belichick’s press conference, the Patriots took the practice fields inside the Socios.com Fieldhouse, where reporters were able to observe the start echoing portion of the session. Jones, Zappe and practice squad quarterback Garrett Gilbert we all spotted stretching and interacting before the start of the practice on Wednesday.

Judging by Jones’ usage, the quarterback conundrum has thankfully been put to rest … at least, for now.

The Pats and Jets are scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, Oct. 30 from MetLife Stadium.

