Jake Bailey To IR; Patriots Sign New Punter vs. Jets

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have a new leg in town for the foreseeable future.

Though initially listed as ‘doubtful’ for the team’s Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, the Pats have placed punter Jake Bailey on injured reserve due to a back injury. As a result, he will now remain sidelined for at least the next four weeks.

In a corresponding move, veteran punter Michael Palardy has been signed to New England’s 53-man roster.

Just two years removed from his All-Pro turn in 2020, Bailey has struggled to find both power and accuracy in 2022. The Stanford product is currently averaging 35.3 net yards per punt, which is last in the league among qualified punters. His five touchbacks rank second in the league. Bailey's first-half season woes reached a crescendo during New England’s Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts, in which he booted a weak 7-yard punt in the waning moments of the game. His troubles have been widely discussed by fans and media, with coach Bill Belichick also weighing in on the subject when speaking with reporters on Friday.

It is unclear whether Bailey’s back injury is directly related to his recent struggles, having yet to be listed on New England’s reports prior to this week. He was a surprising addition to the Patriots report on Wednesday, designated as a limited participant through Friday.

In the interval, Palardy will accept the Pats punting duties, starting with Sunday’s game against the Jets.

The 30-year-old signed with New England in early November, shortly after participating in a workout at Gillette Stadium. He joined the NFL as an undrafted rookie out of the University of Tennessee in 2014. He has spent time with the then-Oakland Raiders and St. Louis Rams, as well as the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins. Through 72 career games, Palardy has booted 321 punts, averaging 45.2 yards per punt. His career long of 65-yards was set last season as a member of the Dolphins in a 20-9 win over the New York Giants; a performance which earned him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

In true Patriots fashion, Palardy also possesses a dual-threat capability, which could be useful. During his collegiate days, he had roles as both the kicker and punter for the Volunteers. As a junior in 2012, he converted 37 of 40 extra point attempts and 9 of 12 field goal attempts. In addition, he had 36 punts for 1,551 net yards for a 43.1 average.

Palardy’s claim to fame came in October 2013, against the eleventh-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks, connecting on a game-winning 19-yard field goal as time expired to give the Volunteers their first win over a ranked opponent in several years.

As a senior in 2013, he converted 34 of 35 extra point attempts and 14 of 17 field goal attempts.

While the Pats are more than satisfied with the job performance of kicker Nick Folk, knowing that Palardy could provide some assistance (if needed) adds a thin level of security for the team’s specialists.

With the exception of Palardy’s promotion, the Patriots did not elect to elevate a member of their practice squad for their 1 p.m. kickoff with the Jets on Sunday.

