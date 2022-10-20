Patriots QB Mac Jones vs. Bears: ‘Available’; Starting?

FOXBORO — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is apparently nearing a return. As first reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots starting quarterback “expects to be available” for the team’s game against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

Jones has not played a regular-season snap since hobbling off the field in the closing moments of the Pats' Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Since that time, the Alabama product has taken a non-invasive approach to heal from a high ankle sprain, which many feared would land him on injured reserve; resulting in a multi-week recovery period.

However, Jones not only returned to the practice field in short order, but he has also demonstrated notably smoother mobility with each passing session. As such, his workload has increased, along with his desire to get back into action on game day.

Despite significant efforts to suit up for the Pats in their Week 5 and Week 6 matchups respectively, Jones has yet to be medically cleared to take the field. In his stead, rookie Bailey Zappe has performed brilliantly. Since taking the reins from veteran Brian Hoyer (who suffered a concussion early in New England’s Week 4 loss to Green Bay), the rookie has demonstrated an ability to lead his receivers to their target, while spreading the ball to multiple targets. Last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns he particularly shined, completing 24 of 34 for 309 yards and two touchdowns. When operating under center using play-action, Zappe was able to orchestrate some explosive big-yardage gains, eventually leading to his pair of touchdown strikes.

Zappe has led New England to a 2-0 record in his two starts, displaying uncanny poise, competitive spirit and a found understanding of the Pats offense. In 11 quarters plus one overtime period, the rookie has completed 51 of 70 pass attempts for 596 yards as well as four touchdowns and an interception.

The Patriots have won his two starts by a combined 67-15.

Still, Jones’ experience and advanced knowledge of the Patriots system makes him the logical choice to start, once he is physically able. His participation status in practice this week will ultimately decide his fate for Monday’s matchup with the Bears. The Patriots are scheduled to return to the practice field on Thursday, with the first injury report will be released later that same day.

To date, Patriots coach Bill Belichick has shared minimal information about Jones’ medical status, as well as the Pats’ overall quarterback situation.

“We’ll see how that process is,” Belichick told reporters on Monday. “Mac still wasn’t able to play [Sunday vs. the Cleveland Browns]. We’ll continue to evaluate him and see how he’s doing physically.”

Interestingly enough, the news of Jones’ physical readiness was closely followed by a report seemingly putting the talk of any remaining quarterback controversy to rest.

"There is no QB controversy in New England. When Mac Jones is healthy enough to return to play, he’ll be the starter, per sources," as reported by The Athletic.

In the midst of introducing a pair of two new offensive coaches in Matt Patricia (offensive line) and Joe Judge (quarterbacks), as well as a new offensive style, New England went 1-2 in Jones’ first three games. During that span, he completed 66 percent of his passes for 786 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.

Despite erroneous indications to the contrary, the 24-year-old remains intent on avoiding the dreaded ‘one-hit-wonder’ moniker, following a stellar rookie season. Refusing to rest on his laurels, Jones adapted a stricter offseason workout regimen and healthier diet heading into his second season with the Pats. As a result, he has looked leaner and has impressed his teammates with his work ethic and leadership skills. Accordingly, Jones also took the proper steps not only to increase his velocity, but also to build upon his accuracy in various spots on the field. Those preparations involved collaborating with noted throwing guru Tom House.

Kickoff for the Patriots and Bears Monday is 8:15 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here