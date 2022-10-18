Patriots QBs Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones: Comfort Over Controversy?

FOXBORO — "Zappe Days" are here again for the New England Patriots.

For the second straight week, the team’s young core has blended with its veteran leadership to return New England to a level of respectability, which many fans (and media alike) assumed had been lost to the wind. As such, the Pats are back to .500 and playing their best football of the season.

Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has rightfully been at the center of it all. The Western Kentucky product, selected in the fourth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, has completed 51 of 70 passes for 596 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. He is 2-1 over the past three games and continues to impress the masses with his poise, competitive spirit and effective game management.

In fact, the enthusiasm among the fanbase is so high that some are calling for a season-long ride on the Zappe Express.

However, in the immortal words of Mr. Nariyoshi Miyagi (of ‘The Karate Kid’ universe): “Never put passion before principle … Because even if you win, you lose.”

Those words may provide some perspective to many within Patriots Nation who began their Monday morning convinced that the team is embroiled in a quarterback controversy.

The three-game ‘era of good feelings’ being experienced in New England following the Pats 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns has sparked a groundswell of chatter supporting a benching-until-further-notice of the very quarterback who less than two months ago was seen as the savior of the franchise: incumbent quarterback Mac Jones.

My … how the fair weather can turn the tide?

Fortunately, for the Patriots, coach Bill Belichick is never one to place passion before principle. Rather than acquiesce to popular request, or letting public sentiment cloud his judgment, the 70-year-old has built a foundation of success on two-plus decades of doing what he feels is best for his football team.

While Zappe has been nothing short of fascinating, the team will still be best served by returning Jones to the starting role when he is ready.

Let’s examine why.

Jones has not played a regular-season down since hobbling off the field in the closing moments of the Pats Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Since that time, the Alabama product has taken a non-invasive approach to heal from a high ankle sprain, which many feared would land him on injured reserve. Still, Jones not only returned to the practice field, but he has also demonstrated notably smoother mobility with each passing session. Through three games played, the 24-year-old has completed 66 percent of his passes for 786 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.

Despite significant efforts to suit up for the Pats in their Week 5 and Week 6 matchups respectively, Jones has yet to be medically cleared to take the field. In his stead, Zappe has performed brilliantly. Since taking the reins from veteran Brian Hoyer (who suffered a concussion early in New England’s Week 4 loss to Green Bay), the rookie has demonstrated an ability to lead his receivers to their target, while spreading the ball to multiple targets. On Sunday, he particularly shined, finishing the day going 24-of-34 for 309 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. When operating under center play-action, Zappe was able to orchestrate some explosive big-yardage gains, eventually leading to his pair of touchdown strikes.

Based on the tale of the tape, the choice seems clear: ‘Hit the road, Mac’ and ‘long-live Zappe Fever,’ right?

Not so fast …

What many seem to have forgotten in the past two weeks is that much of the well-deserved praise being heaped on Zappe was also being given to Jones just one year ago when he enjoyed one of the best statistical seasons from a rookie quarterback in the modern era.

Jones led all first-year quarterbacks in 2021 with a 67.6 completion percentage and a 92.5 passer rating, while compiling 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. He completed at least 70 percent of his attempts in nine of New England’s games and twice threw for 300-plus yards through the air. Jones was the centerpiece of a rookie class, which was chosen as the best in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. In addition to a selection to the Pro Bowl, he also earned a spot on the PFWA's All-Rookie team along with teammate Christian Barmore.

However, Jones clearly had his struggles to start 2022. He was less accurate, made more decision-making mistakes and had difficulty when defenses were able to adjust to take away his preferred routes and targets. While his troubles ultimately lay at his own feet, some of the reasoning behind them may also be attributed to changes on the coaching staff, along with the incorporation of a new-style offense.

Here is where Zappe has benefited from a necessary change in approach.

With Jones sidelined, New England took on a more ‘back to basics’ feeling with their offense to the benefit of their rookie signal caller. The Pats offensive better utilized pulling guards and gap runs to kickstart their running game. With improved blocking along the offensive line, offensive play-caller Matt Patricia charged Zappe with managing the short and intermediate areas of the field (he is currently averaging 6.4 depth yardage per target, per Patriots.com) and generating the big play off of play-action.

This strategy was on full display against the Browns on Sunday during a handful of short yardage completions to tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, as well as receiver Jakobi Meyers. In each instance, Zappe threw the ball well. However, the completions became significant gains largely in part to the yardage obtained after the catch. Their success was as much attributed to savvy play-calling as it was to the prowess of the quarterback.

Should New England continue their abridged, yet effective offensive strategy, there is no reason to believe that Jones would not be even more productive while running it than his rookie counterpart. Considering the first-round draft capital spent on him just one year ago, it is unlikely that the Pats would be so quick to move on from a young quarterback in Jones, who has yet to reach his full potential.

The ‘Buck’ stops with Bill

In the final analysis, the rumor mill will continue to churn until the matter is ultimately put to rest by Belichick in the coming days.

To date, Jones’ medical status has forestalled the decision. When asked specifically about Jones on Monday morning, Belichick was expectedly vague.

“We’ll see how that process is,” Belichick told reporters via video conference. “Mac [Jones] still wasn’t able to play yesterday. We’ll continue to evaluate him and see how he’s doing physically.”

Still, for all of the attempts to interpret his words and actions throughout the years, Belichick has always been pragmatically predictable.

As Jones’ condition continues to improve, the Pats head coach will soon have two available quarterbacks from which to choose. Zappe’s performance has clearly showcased his ability to be a viable NFL quarterback. It has also given some extra motivation for Jones, who will certainly not take his position on the team for granted.

However, the rookie’s three-game sample size is simply not enough to warrant his unseating of Jones and thus being named New England’s full-time starter … at least, not yet.

What it does provide is valuable time for Jones’ ankle to fully heal and mitigate the risk of further injury. Once that happens, he will play … and it will not be because he won a contrived, controversial competition with Zappe.

Rather, it simply validates the fact that the Pats are operating from a position of strength in having two viable options at quarterback.

With the Chicago Bears set to visit Gillette Stadium on Monday night Oct. 24, Belichick and the Pats know that their offense will be in more-than-capable hands with either Jones or Zappe under center.

If there is indeed a choice to be made in the coming days, Pats fans may rest assured that the man making it will do so by placing principle before passion.

