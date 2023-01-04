Patriots Path to Playoffs: Can They Beat Elite QB?

New England has only one victory over a team's current No. 1 quarterback.

For the New England Patriots to make the playoffs, they'll have to do something they haven't all season:

Beat an elite quarterback.

The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen would certainly do the trick.

The Pats are in position to earn a playoff berth because they've feasted on backup quarterbacks who were forced into action because of injuries, or starting quarterbacks that have since been demoted down the opponent's depth chart.

Heading into Sunday's 1 p.m. de facto playoff game in Buffalo, New England has eight victories. They've come against:

*Mitch Trubisky, Steelers - Now behind rookie Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh.

*Jared Goff, Lions - Best win of the bunch.

*Jacoby Brissett, Browns - Now behind Deshaun Watson in Cleveland.

*Zach Wilson (twice), Jets - Now behind Mike White in New York.

*Sam Ehlinger, Colts - Flipped-flopped with veteran Matt Ryan all season in Indianapolis and was No. 3 behind Nick Foles last week.

*Colt McCoy, Cardinals - Was behind Kyler Murray in Arizona before an injury moved him to No. 3 behind rookie David Blough.

*Teddy Bridgewater, Dolphins - Only played half the game last Sunday, replaced by third-string rookie Skylar Thompson after injuring his throwing hand.

While that's not exactly an impressive hit list, the Pats will surely have to earn their postseason berth with a win over MVP candidate Allen. The Bills - who will be playing with heavy hearts while teammate Damar Hamlin recovers from cardiac arrest in a Cincinnati hospital - have beaten the Pats in five of the last six meetings, including three in a row by a combined 104-48.

Against healthy No. 1 quarterbacks this season, the Pats are 1-8. The lone win came against the Lions' Goff, with losses to Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins), Lamar Jackson (Ravens), Aaron Rodgers (Packers), Justin Fields (Bears), Kirk Cousins (Vikings), Allen (Bills), Derek Carr (Raiders) and Joe Burrow (Bengals).

