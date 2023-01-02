Patriots-Bills Kickoff Set For Week 18

New England will face the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 8 in the second of two meetings between the clubs this season.

FOXBORO — The stage is set for the New England Patriots season-finale in Western New York.

The NFL has announced its full schedule for Week 18, with New England’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills confirmed for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Jan. 8 from Highmark Stadium.

While the Patriots are fighting for their proverbial playoff lives, the contest has postseason implications for both teams. Despite having clinched their third-consecutive AFC East division title, Buffalo may still be competing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which affords them a first-round playoff bye.

The Bills first order of business is to earn a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, Jan. 2 from Paycor Stadium in the Queen City. Should they be successful, Buffalo will keep a watchful eye on the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, January 7. If ex-Pats Josh McDaniels, Jarrett Stidham and company are able to pull off the upset over Kansas City, the Bills would secure the AFC’s top spot.

However, a Bills loss to Cincinnati, coupled with a Chiefs victory over the Raiders, would give the No. 1 seed to Kansas City.

In either scenario, Buffalo’s playoff fate would essentially be determined by Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff, meaning they may be inclined to rest their starters for a healthy playoff run.

Facing a team comprised of reserves could make New England’s path to victory a bit easier to travel. Should the Pats be able to pull off the upset victory, they will improve to 9-8 and earn the final wild card spot.

In short, win and they’re in.

However, should New England drop their Week 18 matchup with Buffalo, New England would still clinch a playoff spot if ALL of the following should occur:

The New York Jets beat the Miami Dolphins

The Cleveland Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Jacksonville Jaguars beat or tie the Tennessee Titans

With the exception of the Titans’ game against the Jaguars —which has been given an 8:15 p.m. start time on Saturday — each of the games listed above will be played simultaneously to the Patriots tilt against the Bills in the 1 p.m. window on Sunday, Jan 8.

In the meantime, the Patriots will return to the practice field on Wednesday to begin tactical preparations for their Week 18 showdown with the Bills.

