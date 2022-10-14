Patriots Reveal Richard Seymour Hall of Fame Plans

FOXBORO — Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour recently took his rightful spot as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Enshrined during a ceremony in Canton last August, Seymour became the 10th New England Patriot to earn his place among the greatest players in the game’s history. The Patriots will honor Seymour’s achievement during the team’s next home game.

The team announced Friday that Seymour will receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring at halftime of the Patriots game against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football Oct. 24 at Gillette Stadium.

Though he played his final four seasons with the Oakland Raiders (who acquired his services via trade with the Pats in September 2009), Seymour will primarily be remembered for his accomplishments in a Patriots uniform.

Throughout his eight-year tenure in New England, Seymour was named to five All-Pro teams, and was a member of three Super Bowl-winning Patriots teams (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX.) He was selected to seven Pro Bowls, gaining selections as both a 4-3 defensive tackle and as a 3-4 defensive end. Last October, he was also honored as the 30th inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame. He finished his career having amassed amazing career totals of 496 tackles, 57.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Of course, Seymour’s illustrious career all began when he was drafted sixth overall by the Patriots in the 2001 NFL Draft. He will forever hold the distinction of being the first player drafted by Bill Belichick as the team’s head coach.

In addition to his ring ceremony, Seymour’s Pro Football Hall of Fame bust will be displayed at the Patriots Hall of Fame Presented by Raytheon Technologies. Patriots fans visiting the Hall of Fame can see the bust Oct. 22-25.

New England has been no stranger to honoring Pats of the past, lately, having inducted former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork into the Pats Hall during a ceremony on Sept. 24.

The Patriots will return to the field for a road matchup with the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 16 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

