Patriots-Browns Injury Report: Mac Jones, Damien Harris Improving Enough to Play?

FOXBORO — While the New England Patriots once again had perfect attendance from their 53-man roster for practice on Thursday, a notable member of their linebackers corps joined 11 other Pats as ‘limited’ participants.

With Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns fast approaching, each player’s status for Sunday afternoon is becoming the subject of additional speculation.

Here is Thursday’s full report, along with its implications for the Pats-Browns upcoming matchup in Week 6:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring

C David Andrews - Back

DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder

RB Damien Harris - Hamstring

CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle

QB Mac Jones - Ankle

LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb

WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee

CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring

DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion

TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle

LB Josh Uche - Hamstring

What it means for the Patriots:

Quarterback Mac Jones was once again a limited participant on Thursday. As Jones’ mobility continues to improve, it is important to note that he was wearing his knee brace and armband for the second straight day. Typically, his wearing such equipment indicates that he is taking part in more rigorous practice drills than those seen during the media portion of practice. Whether Jones has done enough to earn the start from rookie Bailey Zappe is yet to be determined. As expected, his status will continue to be monitored throughout the week.

Running back Damien Harris was also a limited participant, showing a slightly greater amount of ease in his movement. However, New England’s decision to promote rookie rusher Kevin Harris from their practice squad to their active roster seems to indicate that the team expects to be without their feature back for at least Week 6, and possibly beyond. Like Jones, Harris’ practice participation will be among the most-watched items on the practice field on Friday.

In addition to keeping a close eye on Jones and Harris, the Pats also added linebacker Josh Uche to the the report with a hamstring injury. The Michigan product has logged three total tackles and has been credited with five quarterback pressures and five quarterback hurries in 82 defensive snaps. Despite a slow start to 2022, he provides value as an edge rusher or an off-the-ball linebacker. Uche’s best asset is versatility, with the skillset to play on the line in the Patriots’ 5-1 looks as well as their 4-2 and 4-3 alignments. He can also move back if they run a more traditional 3-4. Coming off arguably his best game of the season against Detroit, his practice status will be worth a close look on Friday.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Jadeveon Clowney - Ankle, Knee, Elbow

OT Jack Conklin - Not Injury Related (rest)

DE Myles Garrett - Shoulder, Biceps, Hand

OT Joe Haeg - Concussion

CB Denzel Ward - Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

G Joel Bitonio - Elbow

DT Taven Bryan - Hamstring

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Demetric Felton - Wrist

WR Amari Cooper - Not Injury Related (rest)

S Ronnie Harrison - Illness

DT Perrion Winfrey - Ankle

What it means for the Browns:

As he was on Wednesday, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney did not participate in practice, as he deals with a litany of injuries to his ankle, knee and elbow. However, Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive Myles Garret was among the notables who joined Clowney as a non participant. Garrett remains listed with shoulder, biceps and hand injuries. With the Browns run defense already struggling, heading into Sunday’s matchup with New England without the services of either (or both) of their top defenders against the pass could be a huge break for New England.

Cornerback Denzel Ward continues to be out of action, as he recovers from a concussion. Having already missed two practices this week, his status for Week 6 is clearly in question.

Kickoff for the Patriots and Browns is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 16 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here