Patriots Roster Moves: Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Terez Hall Status?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have once again parted ways with scout-team wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

The team announced his release from the practice squad on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old initially signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in June. Despite a strong showing during training camp, he was waived during final roster cutdowns, and subsequently signed to New England’s practice squad the next day.

The ex-Texas Longhorn was promoted to the active roster on September 13. He was released by the team on Oct. 11, but re-signed with the Pats practice squad on Oct. 15.

In six games with the Patriots, Humphrey caught two passes for 20 yards, while seeing the field for 34 percent of New England’s offensive plays.

Humphrey originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He spent his first three seasons with the New Orleans Saints, regularly moving between the club’s practice squad and active roster. In total, he appeared in a combined 20 regular season and playoff games, catching 17 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns. However, the Saints did not re-sign him in restricted free agency earlier this year. He eventually joined the Patriots three months later.

Despite his late arrival, the 6-4, 225-pound receiver made an immediate impact on the team — at least in preseason: appearing in all three of New England’s exhibition games, Humphrey caught a team-high 13 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown. His productivity was not the only reason he appeared to be a dark-horse roster candidate. Humphrey’s frame and blocking ability made him a potential candidate to serve as emergency depth at tight end.

Though he remains a candidate to return at some point, his latest release seems to signify the end of his tenure in Foxboro. The Patriots currently feature a depth chart consisting of receivers Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, and rookie Tyquan Thornton on their active roster. Wideouts Lynn Bowden and Tre Nixon remain as potential elevation options via the practice squad.

In addition to Humphrey’s release, the Pats hosted linebacker Terez Hall for a workout on Tuesday at Gillette Stadium.

Hall was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent in 2019 out of Missouri. The 6-2 inside linebacker spent the 2019 season on the Patriots’ practice squad. In 2020, Hall began the regular season on the practice squad, yet was elevated to the 53-man roster twice before being signed to the active roster in November. In his lone active season with the Patriots, Hall played in eight games with four starts and totaled 50 tackles and two passes defensed.

Hall spent the entirety of the 2021 season on the reserve/physically unable to perform [PUP] list. He was released by the Pats in May after a failed physical.

New England will begin preparations for their Week 11 showdown with the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Gillette Stadium, when they hit the practice fields on Wednesday.

