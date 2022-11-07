Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne: Offense Needs to "Pick It Up" Despite Victory over Colts

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots hope to be turning a corner on offense following a 26-3 blowout win over the Indianapolis Colts Sunday in Gillette Stadium.

But, upon further review, is the offense really on track? Only if you consider Jonathan Jones an offensive player.

Of New England's 26 points against the Colts, 14 were scored or directly set up by the play-making cornerback. He blocked a punt that set up the Pats' offense at Indy's 3-yard line and sealed the win with a Pick Six late.

In between Jones' heroics, the offense under quarterback Mac Jones continued to sputter.

Good news: Nick Folk is one of the best kickers in the NFL and is likely headed to another Pro Bowl.

Bad news: He's made nine field goals the last two weeks, as the Pats' offense can't turn drives into touchdowns.

Folk has scored 30 points over the last two games, while the offense only mustered two total touchdowns. After the game, Patriots wideout, Kendrick Bourne, was asked if there was any frustration entering the Bye week without the offense fully on track.

"We just want to score more touchdowns as a group," Bourne said. "No frustration. A win is a win. We win ... it's all good. But we definitely want to score more."

The Patriots opened Sunday's game with back-to-back three-and-outs. Out of 14 total possessions, the offense punted seven times, kicked four field goals and lost one a fumble. New England's only touchdown "drive" came off of Jonathan Jones' blocked punt.

Third-down conversions also continue to be an issue as the Patriots went 6 of 17. The offense gained just 203 total yards while Mac Jones threw for only 147. The Patriots also ran for just 70 yards, averaging 2.5 yards per carry.

"Offense just needs to pick it up," Bourne said. "Points are points. Three points are good, but you never know how these next games are going to go, so putting up points is just more secure."

Over the last two seasons, the Patriots are 15-3 when they control the game and play from ahead. However, it's difficult for New England's offense to get into any type of rhythm when the offensive line has allowed 10 sacks over the last two weeks, far and away the most Jones has taken over any two-game stretch in his NFL career.

Mac Jones echoed Bourne's comments, acknowledging the offense needs to improve.

"Yeah, I think football is a team sport, and we got the "W" today against a good team overall," Jones said. "Obviously, offensively, want to do even better, and we will. We've got to look at the tape to kind of figure that out."

