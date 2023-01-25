Patriots Reveal Shrine Bowl Staff: Patricia, Judge Roles?

New England offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is slated to serve as supervisory role at the all-star game in Las Vegas.

Kicking off what is clearly going to be a tumultuous offseason for the New England Patriots' coaching staff, Jerod Mayo is being courted, Bill O'Brien is being resurrected and Troy Brown is ... head coach?

At least for next week's East-West Shrine Bowl, that is.

The Patriots and Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday announced their coaching staffs for the all-star game played Feb. 2 at the home of the Raiders in Las Vegas. Coming off a disappointing 8-9 season in which they missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, the Pats' lineup may provide more insight into just how much change is coming to the staff.

While Bill Belichick, new offensive coordinator O'Brien and presumptive defensive coordinator Mayo will serve in supervisory roles, Brown - who works with the Patriots' receivers and kick-returners - gets to be the East squad's de facto head coach.

A few names from the 2022 staff are noticeable by their absence, including Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. After spearheading a Patriots' offense that drastically regressed and grossly underperformed, their futures with the club are murky at best.

Also not with the group traveling to Las Vegas is tight ends coach Nick Haley, whose contract is up and who interviewed for New York Jets' offensive coordinator earlier this month. Defense co-coordinator Steve Belichick isn't on the staff, but that's likely because he and his wife are expecting a child.

Typically, the Shrine Bowl has served as a prominent vehicle for scouting prospective talent, even serving as a potential pipeline at draft time. For the Patriots, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, cornerback Jack Jones, running back Pierre Strong and defensive lineman Sam Roberts were all participants in 2022, as were undrafted rookies LaBryan Ray and D’Eriq King.

The Pats' Shrine Bowl staff:

Supervisory roles: Bill Belichick, Jerod Mayo, Bill O’Brien

Head coach: Troy Brown

Offensive coordinator/Quarterbacks: Ross Douglas

Running backs: Evan Rothstein

Wide receivers: Vinnie Sunseri

Assistant offensive line: Billy Yates

Tight ends: Tyler Hughes

Co-Defensive coordinator/Defensive line: Mike Pellegrino

Co-Defensive coordinator/Linebackers: Brian Belichick

Assistant defensive line: Keith Jones, Joe Kim

Cornerbacks: V’Angelo Bentley

Supervisor Special teams: Cam Achord

Special teams: Joe Houston

Head supervisor assistant: Berj Najarian

