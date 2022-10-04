Skip to main content

Patriots To Sign Ex Cowboys QB Garrett Gilbert As Jones, Hoyer Insurance

Gilbert had two previous stints with the New England Patriots practice squad, most recently in 2021.

FOXBORO — With the health of two of their three quarterbacks in limbo, the New England Patriots have turned to a familiar face for help at the team’s most prominent position.

Per NFL Network, the Pats are expected to sign veteran QB Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad ahead of its Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Rookie Bailey Zappe is currently the only healthy quarterback on the team’s depth chart, including both the active roster and the practice squad. Incumbent starter Mac Jones is still recovering from a high ankle sprain, and reserve Brian Hoyer is in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in New England’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers last week at Lambeau Field. Zappe spelled Hoyer in that matchup, finishing the day completing 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown.

Perhaps best known for his time with the Dallas Cowboys, Gilbert entered the NFL in 2014 as a sixth-round draft choice from the University of Texas, also having spent time at SMU. He has had stints with eight NFL teams, as well as the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football.

This will be Gilbert’s third tour of duty with New England. He originally served two seasons with the Patriots practice squads in 2014 and 2015. The 31-year-old returned to New England’s scout team in 2021, where he spent the majority of the season.

With their two top options having tested positive for COVID-19, Gilbert was signed by Washington in December. He started one game for the team, completing 20 of 31 for 194 yards (with neither a touchdown, nor a turnover) in a 27-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Most recently, Gilbert was a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. However, he was released by Josh McDaniels’ squad when they traded for ex-Patriots backup Jarrett Stidham in May.

At 6-4, 223 pounds, Gilbert has good size for the position, His experience and playing style should be a good fit within the Patriots quick passing game, whether to aid the scout team, or potentially serve as Zappe’s backup in Week 5.

Gilbert is expected to join the team for New England’s first practice of the week, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

In This Article

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

